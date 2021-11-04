Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    'Natural Poise' Has Colts Comfortable With Sam Ehlinger As Primary Backup

    Now fully healthy after his return from injured reserve, Indianapolis Colts' rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger is now the primary backup. Head coach Frank Reich explains the decision to have the rookie as next in line behind Carson Wentz. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Shortly after the Indianapolis Colts drafted quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, expectations were the former Texas Longhorns' star would eventually elevate into the backup role in Indianapolis.

    Few could have expected it to happen this quickly. 

    After waiving former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason two weeks ago, the Colts made another move at quarterback earlier this week, clearing a path for Ehlinger once again, waiving veteran Brett Hundley, pushing Ehlinger into the top spot behind Carson Wentz on the QB depth chart. 

    That could certainly be a bit concerning for a team battling for a playoff spot while having an injury-prone quarterback under center, but the same traits that turned the Colts onto Ehlinger led to the Texas product getting a shot at the top backup job heading into the Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

    “I think Sam (Ehlinger) has some of the same qualities that Brett (Hundley) has," Reich said during his media availability Monday, according to Colts.com. "He has a natural poise to him like Brett does. I think he’s got natural leadership qualities to him that Brett does as well. I think those are real high strengths of both of those guys. They are both athletic and can move and so on and so forth. Sam has played a lot of football, not at this level, but he’s played a lot of winning football and he’s a young guy who we drafted who we want to continue to develop. Then like I said, there are a few other considerations in everything as well. I think he’s healthy. We’re halfway through the year so you know the offense a little bit better, so on and so forth. It feels like the right move at the time, but it’s still always a week-to-week consideration.”

    It's certainly not comforting knowing the backup quarterback job behind Wentz is a "week-to-week consideration" but Ehlinger feels like the ideal guy for the spot. He certainly has the right traits like Reich touched on, and those traits have shown through during training camp, preseason and likely in the room and on the practice field since his return. 

    He is limited in what he can do in Reich's offense due to a lack of arm strength and the ability to process quickly, but he's tough as nails, does whatever it takes to win and adds mobility to the mix, should he be called on. 

    Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
    'Natural Poise' Has Colts Comfortable With Sam Ehlinger As Primary Backup

