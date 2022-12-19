Skip to main content
Will Matt Ryan Start against the Chargers?
Saturday Noncommittal on Matt Ryan's Status

Will Matt Ryan be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football?
It seems like it's a question every week for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday: will Matt Ryan be the starting quarterback?

The Colts take on the LA Chargers the day after Christmas on Monday Night Football, and after blowing a 33-point lead, Saturday isn't making any commitments to Ryan... or any of the Colts.

"No. I honestly even thought – I haven’t gotten that far," Saturday said on Sunday after having a day to digest the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"I’ve watched this tape now a number of times, but I haven’t gotten into any of that. I’ll do it the same as I do every week. I’ll sit down tonight and with the staff in the morning and go through everything, but we’ll ultimately make the decision that I feel is best and we feel as best as a staff to give us the best chance to win."

"I haven’t really given any consideration at any position honestly."

With a long week to prepare with a Monday game after a Saturday game, it's understandable if Saturday doesn't want to have a knee-jerk reaction to the collapse last week against the Vikings.

Ryan wasn't necessarily bad against Minnesota, but his 19 of 33 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown wasn't good either.

Ryan was benched by former head coach Frank Reich, and second-year pro Sam Ehlinger got two starts (going 0-2). Nick Foles looks like he could be the next man up if Saturday decides to make a move.

But right now... and rightfully so... Saturday isn't committed to anyone or anything after the historic collapse against the Vikings.