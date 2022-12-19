Will Matt Ryan be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football?

It seems like it's a question every week for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday: will Matt Ryan be the starting quarterback?

The Colts take on the LA Chargers the day after Christmas on Monday Night Football, and after blowing a 33-point lead, Saturday isn't making any commitments to Ryan... or any of the Colts.

"No. I honestly even thought – I haven’t gotten that far," Saturday said on Sunday after having a day to digest the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"I’ve watched this tape now a number of times, but I haven’t gotten into any of that. I’ll do it the same as I do every week. I’ll sit down tonight and with the staff in the morning and go through everything, but we’ll ultimately make the decision that I feel is best and we feel as best as a staff to give us the best chance to win."

"I haven’t really given any consideration at any position honestly."

With a long week to prepare with a Monday game after a Saturday game, it's understandable if Saturday doesn't want to have a knee-jerk reaction to the collapse last week against the Vikings.

Ryan wasn't necessarily bad against Minnesota, but his 19 of 33 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown wasn't good either.

Ryan was benched by former head coach Frank Reich, and second-year pro Sam Ehlinger got two starts (going 0-2). Nick Foles looks like he could be the next man up if Saturday decides to make a move.

But right now... and rightfully so... Saturday isn't committed to anyone or anything after the historic collapse against the Vikings.