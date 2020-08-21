Sights, Sounds of Indianapolis Colts Training Camp From a Distance

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before the Indianapolis Colts linebackers attacked a sled and shed a tackle dummy in a regular drill at training camp, third-year head coach Frank Reich walked up to check out the action.

As usual, All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is first in line to make noise. Before Leonard launched into that sled, Reich gave him a bit of a motivational nudge, not that "The Maniac" has ever needed that.

The coach said he saw a lot of "juice" at another place on the field and wanted to see what kind of "juice" Leonard was bringing this Friday morning.

“Yes, sir,” Leonard said, before jettisoning himself into that sled, lifting it high, then using an arm technique to get off and run sideways, where he fought off a tackle dummy thrown at his ankles.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke hits the sled as head coach Frank Reich observes. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

It’s easily the highlight of filming Colts camp, first and foremost because of the proximity. It’s the closest the media can get to players. And this group of fast linebackers don’t disappoint in anything they do.

Leonard wouldn’t allow that, not for a second. The third-year pro prides himself on bringing game-day intensity to practice.

Middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and strongside linebacker Bobby Okereke follow Leonard’s lead in attacking the sled and dummy.

Before they get to make that noise, they practice quick turns and catching footballs thrown high and wide as well as at their feet. All in a day’s work.

Linebacker Darius Leonard prides himself on bringing intensity to practice. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

The offensive linemen are in the farthest corner of the adjacent practice field, so it’s difficult to get a good look at two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson doing his thing. But like Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo and others, the O-line can be seen practicing technique.

Quarterback Philip Rivers leads his position group of Jacoby Brissett, rookie Jacob Eason, and Chad Kelly in slinging high fade passes to the corner of the end zone. That’s the farthest end zone from where cameras are fixated, but the passer’s red jerseys stand out, even from a distance.

The Colts will have their fifth and sixth padded practices at the team complex on Saturday and Sunday, before shifting to Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. padded practice on Monday. Camp practices aren’t open to the public.

