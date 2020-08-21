SI.com
AllColts
HomeNews
Search

Sights, Sounds of Indianapolis Colts Training Camp From a Distance

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before the Indianapolis Colts linebackers attacked a sled and shed a tackle dummy in a regular drill at training camp, third-year head coach Frank Reich walked up to check out the action.

As usual, All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is first in line to make noise. Before Leonard launched into that sled, Reich gave him a bit of a motivational nudge, not that "The Maniac" has ever needed that.

The coach said he saw a lot of "juice" at another place on the field and wanted to see what kind of "juice" Leonard was bringing this Friday morning.

“Yes, sir,” Leonard said, before jettisoning himself into that sled, lifting it high, then using an arm technique to get off and run sideways, where he fought off a tackle dummy thrown at his ankles.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke attacks a sled as head coach Frank Reich (right) looks on during Friday morning's training-camp practice.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke hits the sled as head coach Frank Reich observes.Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

It’s easily the highlight of filming Colts camp, first and foremost because of the proximity. It’s the closest the media can get to players. And this group of fast linebackers don’t disappoint in anything they do.

Leonard wouldn’t allow that, not for a second. The third-year pro prides himself on bringing game-day intensity to practice.

Middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and strongside linebacker Bobby Okereke follow Leonard’s lead in attacking the sled and dummy.

Before they get to make that noise, they practice quick turns and catching footballs thrown high and wide as well as at their feet. All in a day’s work.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard catches a pass during Friday morning's training-camp practice.
Linebacker Darius Leonard prides himself on bringing intensity to practice.Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

The offensive linemen are in the farthest corner of the adjacent practice field, so it’s difficult to get a good look at two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson doing his thing. But like Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo and others, the O-line can be seen practicing technique.

Quarterback Philip Rivers leads his position group of Jacoby Brissett, rookie Jacob Eason, and Chad Kelly in slinging high fade passes to the corner of the end zone. That’s the farthest end zone from where cameras are fixated, but the passer’s red jerseys stand out, even from a distance.

The Colts will have their fifth and sixth padded practices at the team complex on Saturday and Sunday, before shifting to Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. padded practice on Monday. Camp practices aren’t open to the public.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Colts News Off Field Than On

A Friday morning workout at Indianapolis Colts training camp saw quarterback Philip Rivers on target and linebacker Darius Leonard breaking up passes. More of note was All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner sitting out again with a hand injury.

Phillip B. Wilson

Tyquan Lewis Emerges Early at Colts Camp

After two disappointing seasons in which defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis missed 15 games due to injuries, the 2018 second-round pick is off to a strong start at Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Aaron Coffey

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Aaron Coffey, 25, of Moncks Corner, S.C. He lived in Indiana for 24 years and has been a Colts fan since he was old enough to understand football. Coffey shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Chase McLaughlin, Rodrigo Blankenship Bring Contrasting Styles to Colts Kicking Competition

Second-year Chase McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship are vying for the Indianapolis Colts kicking job in a tightly-contested battle. Coach Frank Reich sees two specialists with different, effective styles.

Phillip B. Wilson

Malik Hooker Doesn't Sound Bitter, Colts Safety Just Wants to Play Better

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker considers the team’s offseason decision to decline his 2021 contract option as motivation. The fourth-year pro vows to prove his worth this season, earn a new deal, and stay with the Colts.

Phillip B. Wilson

Led by Enthused Quarterback Philip Rivers, Colts Enjoying Padded Camp Practices

The third day of Indianapolis Colts padded practices at training camp was a seemingly routine workout, but 17th-year quarterback Philip Rivers said afterward he still gets a kick out of these sessions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Taking Daily Head Count at Colts Camp

The practice routine for media begins with checking off jersey numbers to determine the Indianapolis Colts who are working out and those who are not. So far this week, defensive tackle Sheldon Day hasn’t been on the field.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Kicking Competition Has Added Pressure

Second-year kicker Chase McLaughlin is competing against undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship for the Indianapolis Colts job. Each day at camp, the kicker who loses costs half of the roster extra sprints.

Phillip B. Wilson

Running Back Jonathan Taylor Lowers the Boom in Colts' Second Padded Practice

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor continued to show power to go with speed as the Indianapolis Colts moved Tuesday’s practice indoors due to rain.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Prized Rookies Wired Differently

Second-round picks Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. didn't sound the same when chatting about Monday’s first padded practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor admits he smiled a lot, whereas Pittman is strictly business.

Phillip B. Wilson