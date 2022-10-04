Colts Sink to New Low in ESPN NFL Power Rankings

When the Indianapolis Colts made the trade for quarterback Matt Ryan and signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, it was done with visions of playoffs for the 2022 season.

Those visions have turned into nightmares as the Colts have struggled out of the gate to a 1-2-1 start and find themselves looking up in the AFC South standings at the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

After losing last week to the Titans, the Colts also find themselves looking up at nearly the entire NFL in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Colts fell another six spots to No. 26 overall. The theme in this week's edition from ESPN is defensive improvement.

The Colts' defense thrived on takeaways last season, producing 33 turnovers. But the unit ranks among the worst in the league this season in this regard, forcing just three turnovers through four games. A big reason for this is the absence of linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who made his short-lived season debut on Sunday, only to leave with a concussion in the second half. Leonard has been ruled out for Thursday night's game at Denver. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

Indianapolis doesn't have long to regroup after Sunday's loss, with a quick turnaround at Denver on Thursday night. The game features two of the most disappointing teams of the season as the Broncos stumble into the game at 2-2 after losing to their division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

More importantly, the injury bug has devastated the Broncos claiming starting-running back Javonte Williams with a catastrophic-knee injury and has knocked out edge rusher Randy Gregory.

Both teams find themselves in a must-win situation if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Broncos check in at No. 17 on ESPN's Power Rankings and are a 3.5-point home favorite on Thursday according to SI Sportsbook.