Report: Colts' Stingy Spending Leading to Slow Free Agency

A report from Stephen Holder of the Athletic suggests the Indianapolis Colts slow start in free agency may be self-induced.

The Indianapolis Colts have several holes to fill on their roster including wide receiver and offensive tackle. Despite having the most salary cap space available at the start of free agency, the Colts have seen high-dollar free agents continue to sign with other teams.

Senior NFL writer and Colt's correspondent Stephen Holder from the Athletic reports the Colt's slow start may be self induced because of an unwillingness to loosen the purse strings.

Holder reports the Colts were in talks with safety Tyrann Mathieu, but wrote that there was a "big gap" between the two on potential contract talks.

Holder wrote on Twitter that this has been a common theme for the Colts this offseason.

"I will say this," wrote Holder on Twitter, "there are a growing number of agents out there who have told me the Colts are being way too stingy on spending. I can't speak to why that is, though some have theories. But regardless of the why, it is what it is at this point."

The Colts still led the NFL in available salary cap space with $16.4 million according to Spotrac.

Despite not having a first-round pick in the NFL Draft at the end of the month, the Colts still have picks 42 and 73 they received from Washington in the Carson Wentz deal.

General manager Chris Ballard made a shrewd move when he acquired Matt Ryan for only a third-round pick from the Falcons. But if he's going to get Ryan some protection and some weapons after the draft, he may need to dip into that available cap space sooner rather than later.