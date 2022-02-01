What Type of Staff Could Chris Harris Put Together in Indy?

Washington's cornerbacks coach Chris Harris is set to become the Colts' next Defensive Coordinator. What kind of staff could the young coach assemble in Indy?

The Indianapolis Colts have, reportedly, found their next defensive coordinator. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Colts are targeting Washington Football Team's Cornerbacks Coach Chris Harris for the position.

Harris, 39, is a bit of a younger candidate that has been coaching in the NFL since 2013. While he hasn't held a defensive coordinator position up to this point in his career, he does have a lot of experience around the league. He played safety from 2005-2012, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2010.

While Harris is an interesting candidate for the position, I assume many in the fanbase will be closely monitoring what he could do with his position coaches. In today's piece, I look into some of Harris' background to find a few connections he has at each spot.

Defensive Line Coach

Sam Mills III, DL Coach with Washington Football Team

Harris has quite a bit of overlap with Mills III in his career. Mills III was a defensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers during Harris' three year stint with the team from 2007-2009. In addition to that, they have worked together for the past two seasons in Washington.

This would be a lateral move and Washington would be able to block this potential hiring. With Mills III's long history with Ron Rivera, I'd call this hiring a long shot for the Colts.

Joe Cullen, Defensive Coordinator with Jacksonville Jaguars

While Harris doesn't have an extensive history with Cullen, there is some relationship there between the two. Cullen was the defensive line coach for the Jaguars during Harris' final season in the NFL in 2012.

While the extent of their relationship is unknown, the Colts did interview Cullen for their vacant defensive coordinator position as well this offseason. Maybe the team was also looking to see if he would want to be Harris' DL coach during that interview?

Eric Henderson, DL Coach with Los Angeles Rams

The other defensive line coach around the league with ties to Harris is Rams' coach Eric Henderson. These two overlapped for two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where Harris was an assistant DB coach and Henderson was an assistant DL coach.

It would likely take a lot to pry Henderson away from the Rams in a potential lateral move, but he would be an intriguing addition to the staff.

Linebackers Coach

Sal Sunseri, LB Coach at Alabama

If the Colts want to add a coach with a ton of experience under Harris, Sal Sunseri could be an option. Sunseri has been a coach for the past 36 years, jumping back and forth between the college and pro game. He overlapped with Harris in Carolina, where he was the DL coach for the Panthers for two of Harris' three playing years there.

It has been quite a few years since Sunseri has been in the NFL, but he has had a lot of success in college in recent seasons. I'd call this one unlikely, but not completely off the table.

Richard Smith, LB Coach with Las Vegas Raiders

The most likely coach to take over the linebackers under Harris is long time coach Richard Smith, as the two have quite a long history of working together in the NFL. Smith was the Panthers' linebackers coach when Harris played there in 2009 and the two overlapped on the same staff in Los Angeles for three seasons.

If Harris is hired as the DC, I fully expect Smith to be joining the staff (especially with Smith likely to be without a job here soon).

Matt Burke, Game Management Coach with New York Jets

This one is an outside chance, but would make a lot of sense if the Colts bring in someone I mention later on this list. Burke and Harris do have a connection, though, as Burke was the Lions' linebackers coach in 2011 during Harris' one year stint with the team.

Burke is a smart coach that found a lot of success in Philadelphia (post-Frank Reich). He would be a great add to the potential staff if he and Harris do have some sort of relationship.

Defensive Backs Coach

Torrian Gray, DB Coach at South Carolina

Gray is another coach that goes all the way back to Harris' playing days. He was the defensive backs coach in Chicago during Harris' rookie season with the team (2005). While that is a long way back to go for a connection, the two are likely very familiar with each other.

Gray has been at the college level for the past three seasons, but seems to have success wherever he goes. He would be a great addition to this potential staff.

Ron Milus, CB Coach with Las Vegas Raiders

Another Raiders' coach that would almost be a lock to come to Indy if Harris is hired. Milus is a long time DB coach that has overlapped with Harris at multiple stops. He was Harris' DB coach in Carolina in 2009 and was the DB Coach with the Chargers when Harris was the assistant from 2016-2019.

Given that Milus is likely to be out of work soon and that he brought Harris to the Chargers back in 2016, it only makes sense for the duo to reunite in Indy.

Sean Desai, Former Defensive Coordinator with Chicago Bears

This is another long shot, but I would absolutely love this fit. Desai is the former defensive coordinator for the Bears that has been let go with the hiring of Matt Eberflus. He and Harris were both defensive quality control coaches for the Bears from 2013-2014.

Desai is likely to get some DC looks with how well his defense performed in 2021, but if those don't come to fruition, please get him to Indy.

Senior Assistant

Jim Schwartz, Senior Assistant with Tennessee Titans

This is the big one. Many, including myself, expected Schwartz to be the DC when it was all said and done. If Harris does end up getting the job, Schwartz could still join the staff for a chance to work with Frank Reich again.

Harris and Schwartz also have a connection, as Harris played for him for a season back in 2011 in Detroit. With Harris being a younger coach, bringing in a veteran like Schwartz to the staff would be an outstanding addition.

Final Thoughts

I am still a bit skeptical of this, potential, hiring but I am more than willing to let this thing play out. Harris has a great track record as a player and a coach, and his former players seem to rave about him.

If he does end up getting hired, here is my guess for what his staff would look like:

DL Coach: Joe Cullen

LB Coach: Richard Smith

DB Coach: Ron Milus

Senior Assistant/Associate DC: Jim Schwartz

Passing Game Coordinator (or some other analyst role): Matt Burke

Harris is a younger coach, but he does have the potential to build a strong staff in Indy. We shall have to see how it all plays out in the next few days/weeks.

