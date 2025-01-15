Colts Running Back Evan Hull Signs with Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts saw their 2023 fifth-round selection (176th overall), running back Evan Hall earn a future deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Drafted to be a pass-catching complement to superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, Hull's career with Indianapolis was marred by injury. In his first career game, he succumbed to a torn MCL that limited him to one carry for a yard and a catch for six.
Hull's career at Northwestern displays what the Colts saw in him, playing 38 games and accumulating 488 attempts for 2,417 rushing yards (5.0 average) and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 94 passes for 851 receiving yards (9.1 average) and four receiving scores throughout four years.
Hull couldn't overcome his rookie injury or backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, relegating him to practice squad status in Indianapolis in 2024. The Steelers will put Hull into contention on the back end of the running back depth chart as a pass-catching specialist who can also block well for quarterbacks in pass-pro.
The Colts didn't get much time with Hull or a chance to utilize him the way they wanted to upon drafting, but that's how the league lays out. Hull will look to seize a new opportunity in Pittsburgh and catapult his career in ways he couldn't with the Colts.
As for Indianapolis, they still need a better backup to Taylor than Sermon or Goodson. Hull may not have panned out, but don't be surprised if Indianapolis either signs a free agent or picks a running back on day two or three of the NFL draft.
Indianapolis can't continue to run Taylor into the ground with 25-30 carries per contest the way they did in some games to close out the 2024 season. While Taylor is better with volume, it's also more challenging for an opposing defense to handle multiple backs with various skillsets.
We'll see if general manager Chris Ballard values this spot on the depth chart as free agency and the draft fast approach.
