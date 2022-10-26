Stock Up, Stock Down on Colts' Offense with Sam Ehlinger at QB

Stock Down: The Offensive Line (Sort of)

So this is a tough one to articulate, but I think we could see the Colts' offensive line look even worse with Sam Ehlinger as the starter. Ehlinger will save them from a few sacks here and there, but a QB change could cause even more issues for this atrocious offensive line.

The first reason is protection calls and responsibilities. The Colts struggled to communicate these things well with Matt Ryan as the starter, and I doubt that it will drastically improve with a first time starter in the backfield.

The other aspect is time to throw. Matt Ryan, for all his flaws, was 13th in the NFL in time to throw. A mobile quarterback likely bumps that number up to close to three seconds. That added time to throw will lead to more pressures, making this putrid offensive line look even worse.

Sam Ehlinger will definitely save some sacks and get out of bad situations, but this offensive line will still be just as bad as they have been all year.