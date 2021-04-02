T.Y. Hilton Got Some Help from Legendary Colt in Return to Team

"The Ghost" is back in town.

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the re-signing of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week, and the 10th-year veteran spoke to the media for the first time since signing his new deal.

Legendary Colts receiver Reggie Wayne helped Hilton throughout the free-agent process: With this being the first time Hilton has truly hit the open market as a free agent, he got some help from legendary Colts receiver Reggie Wayne on the process. Wayne himself previously dealt with the ins and outs of free agency with the Colts near the end of his career.

Just praying about it and talking to Reggie, 87, throughout the whole process. Just being patient. Reggie really helped me a lot. I thank God for him. He’s a big bro to me and he was there through it all. He helped me through the process, he helped me through everything all the way up to the last minute. He was calling, texting, calling, calling, just kept calling. He was just constantly there for me and he helped me make the right decision. Reggie was just helping me with the pros, the cons, just constantly telling me like what I should do, how I should go about it. Whenever I needed him, he was always there for me no matter what. He helped me break down a lot of situations that led to this. Mr. (Jim) Irsay just texted me and told me, ‘We have a great deal for you and we need to get it done. We need you here. We want you to stay here. You have been great to this organization.’ We were able to get it done.



The wheels are already rolling between Hilton and new quarterback Carson Wentz: Hilton and his new quarterback have been talking the whole time since the Colts acquired Wentz, and the pair can't wait to play together.

We’ve been talking since we got him here. He just wants to play football with me. We are just constantly texting and he was just always there throughout the free agency, ‘I hope we can get you here man. I want you to stay here. I want to be able to throw passes to you,’ and just constantly us wanting to get together and just play. I look forward to it and it should be fun. He has some Andrew Luck traits. He can get out of the pocket, make the incredible throws. He’s a special talent, especially when he’s standing up in the pocket, delivering throws. To be able to avoid guys and make plays with his legs or with his arms, he’s a special talent... Just his ability to extend plays and my ability to beat a defender, during the play and after the play. Me and him, it’s going to be special, it’s going to be great. We look forward to it. But he can really push me to the next limit... It’s the ability to extend plays that really dwells on me. I love either way, but his skillset is pretty unique and pretty special – his ability to get out of the pocket and make plays with his arms or legs. It can only up my game... The DBs don’t like to cover for that long, so once you break away from them and the quarterback is able to extend the play and you’re wide open and it’s a big play.

Hilton doesn't yet know if this season is the end of the road: Last year, Hilton told reporters he would like to sign one more contract and then retire. When asked about it, he wasn't as firm, but still does not know whether or not this will be his last season.

We’ll see how it goes. Can’t put nothing on it, but we’ll see... Baltimore offered me a multi-year deal. I could have taken it but I didn’t want to. Then the one-year deal came with Indy and it made sense for me. After this one year, I’ll reevaluate everything, see how my body is feeling and if I want to keep going, I’ll keep going. If not, I’ll hang it up. We’ll see how everything goes...” I’m great. My retirement won’t depend on me. It will depend on if I’m ready to start watching my kids play. That’s on me.

The Colts got a "hometown discount," but Hilton didn't want to leave: Because Hilton truly didn't want to play elsewhere and felt wanted by the Colts and Indianapolis, he gave the Colts a bit of a hometown discount. The chance to play his whole career with one team was also an attractive option.

Yeah, but I feel like it worked both ways. I wanted to stay here. I didn’t want to go nowhere else and it’s just something that was on my mind. I wanted to stay here no matter what the cost was. I gave up a lot of money to stay here and that’s what I wanted to do... It’s very special. Not many guys can say that they did that (play his whole career with one team), so for me to be able to get that chance, it means a lot. I love it here. The moment I had the chance to sign back here, it was only right.

Hilton likes what he sees from this year's Colts squad: Hilton likes the potential from this year's Colts squad as long as they do their jobs and stick together.

This team is special. We have the talent, we have the team to do it. We just have to continue to do what the coaches ask us to do and just continue to play our game. As long as we play our game, we can beat anybody on any given day. We just have to continue to stick together, continue to play and continue to just have fun and everything will work itself out.

