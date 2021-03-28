Tight End Revealed As Colts Position That Remains Unsolved

USA Today's Mark Lane identifies tight end as the lone position the Indianapolis Colts have not solved since the days of Dallas Clark.

Historically, the Indianapolis Colts have a rich tradition at tight end.

From John Mackey to Dallas Clark to Jack Doyle, the Colts have always had productive tight ends for their star quarterbacks to throw to.

However, tight end remains an issue, according to USA Today's Mark Lane, who stated in a recent article highlighting positions teams have struggled to solve that the Colts have not figured out the position since Clark left in free agency in 2012 to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Tight end is a tough one. The Colts do have a two-time Pro Bowler in Jack Doyle. However, when you think of the last greatest Colts tight end, it isn’t going to be Doyle; it’s going to be former All-Pro Dallas Clark, who left Indianapolis after the 2011 season."

Yes, Clark was a Super Bowl Champion, First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler with Peyton Manning slinging in the rock, but let's not act like tight end has been a barren wasteland since the former University of Iowa star left in free agency.

Since Clark was allowed to leave in free agency, the Colts have rolled out tight ends such as Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener, Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, Trey Burton, and Mo Alie-Cox to name a few.

Doyle is a two-time Pro Bowler, so it's hard to say that tight end hasn't been solved. Ebron also put up a 13-touchdown 2018 season after signing as a free agent with Andrew Luck at quarterback. Fleener had three good years with the Colts too, hauling in at least 50 catches in three straight season, finishing with 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Colts.

While the Colts don't currently have a game-breaker at tight end on the roster, Doyle is pretty darn good for today's game. He's not a headliner, but he's incredibly solid and durable.

Lane's take feels like a massive oversight on what the Colts have done at tight end over the years since Clark retired.

How do you feel about the tight end position for the Colts? Sound off in the comment section below!