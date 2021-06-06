Titans Move to Acquire Superstar Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans are making major moves this offseason, as they are on the verge of acquiring Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons for draft picks.

Here is what ESPN Reporter Dianna Russini had to say in a tweet about the potential deal:

The Falcons are expected to trade Julio Jones to the Titans barring any setbacks in the next 24-48 hours, per sources. The 2 sides still are finalizing compensation but, as one source said, “I feel very good about this happening” If there are no snags, the trade official Monday.

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts may be underselling just how big of a deal this trade is because it involves a division rival. Jones is a top tier receiver in the league, and adding him to an offense that already features Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and AJ Brown is dangerous.

Some fans and analysts have thrown around the fallacy that Jones is an "injury-prone" receiver. In his 10 seasons in the NFL, Jones has played over 14 games in seven of them. Prior to missing seven games last year, Jones had six straight seasons of playing 14 or more games.

He is not an injury-prone receiver, he had one year of bad injury luck. Yes, he is 32 years old but he is still a top tier receiver in the league who now has a capable offense around him.

For the Colts, this just makes their new, young pass rush so much more important in these match-ups. Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo are going to have to be major factors in the games against the Titans in 2021 (and going forward).

This also moves up the importance of that second outside corner spot. The Colts have an open competition between Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell, TJ Carrie, and Isaiah Rodgers to see who can start outside along Xavier Rhodes.

In games against the Titans, that second corner will have to line up against either Brown or Jones rather than Josh Reynolds. That is a potentially big mismatch, and that second corner is going to have to step up big time in those games.

Overall, Jones is one of the top receivers in the league and this is a major move for the Titans in AFC playoff picture. There are still questions about the Titans' defense and how their offense can overcome the loss of Arthur Smith but the Colts' will be in for a battle in 2021 with this team.

