Trio of Colts Must Bounce Back Against Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are fresh off a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos that destroyed any playoff hopes for the Circle City team. However, there is still football to play and plenty to show up for. After such a disastrous display, these three players need to step up the most against the Tennessee Titans.
Jonathan Taylor | Running Back
Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor had a great game for the box-score watchers. The former All-Pro runner compiled a team-leading 107 rushing yards on 22 carries (4.9) and a long run of 40 yards. However, Taylor's explosive run ended with a baffling fumble-celebration at the goal line, ruining all momentum.
The 19-7 lead evaporated once Taylor's gaffe was official, ending a two-score lead. This turned into 24 unanswered points and a 31-13 beatdown from Denver. Taylor's fumble was the most pivotal mistake of the game and ignited Sean Payton's squad.
To be taken seriously again, Taylor must dominate against the Titans. Remove this ugly mistake and Taylor has a fantastic game against the Broncos. Tennessee has the 12th-ranked run defense (115.2 yards allowed per game), so expect Shane Steichen to give Taylor plenty of chances to make up for his monumental mistake by exploiting a weakness of the Titans' stop troops.
AD Mitchell | Wide Receiver
Colts' second-round wide receiver AD Mitchell has fallen flat through 14 weeks of his rookie campaign. The former Texas Longhorns playmaker has just 20 catches on 49 targets for a horrific 40.8% catch efficiency.
But one play from Mitchell against the Broncos was a microcosm of his entire debut campaign, the reverse pass to quarterback Anthony Richardson. This led to an easy Nik Bonitto pick-six which extended Denver's lead.
It's far too early to give up on a talent like Mitchell, but he's been non-existent outside of a lone contest against the Buffalo Bills. Mitchell is behind names on the depth chart like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs, and must take advantage if he gets his number called against the Titans.
Another catch-less performance with multiple targets, or a disgusting play like the reverse pass, and Colts fans may lose faith and patience faster than they already have with Mitchell.
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
Last but certainly not least, Richardson makes the list after turning the football over twice and throwing no touchdowns at Mile High. He hit under 50% (44.7%) again by completing only 17/38 throws for 172 passing yards and missed open throws during the clash. While the offense was bad, Richardson looked shaken and erratic with it.
The young field general can't have another bad day against the Titans' stout passing defense (seventh - 190.6 yards allowed per game) or things might start to snowball. Richardson's running ability, as always, will be key to putting him in positions to succeed; as will the offensive line's play.
Richardson's passing numbers are hard to look at for his 10 starts in year two, with 119/253 completions (47.0%) for 1,683 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Richardson will look to be in sync with Pittman, Pierce, Downs, Mitchell, and the rest of the offense as the Colts fight to avoid a two-game losing streak.
