Two Former Safeties Listed as Colts' Best, Worst FA Signings of Last Decade

There have been some stud signings in free agency in the last decade for the Colts, and some duds. The Athletic tabs two safeties as the best and worst signings for the Colts in the last decade of free agency.

Free agency in the NFL can get a bit wild.

Teams that view themselves as potential contenders throw around millions and millions of dollars to land those final pieces to contention, while others view free agency as a quick way to rebuild a poor team.

The Indianapolis Colts — at least under General Manager Chris Ballard — don't view it that way. However, prior to the Ballard regime, things were wild in free agency under Ryan Grigson, who served as the Colts' GM from 2012 to 2016.

In that time, Grigson saw the release of Peyton Manning occur, the drafting of Andrew Luck, and the acquisitions of Trent Richardson and Vontae Davis through trade.

Grigson was also active in free agency, and saw two of his signings make The Athletic's list of best and worst signings of the last decade for each team (subscription required).

Best: Mike Adams, S, signed in 2014 to a one-year, $1.01 million contract

In mid-June of 2014, Grigson and the Colts signed Adams — entering his 11th season in the league following stints with the 49ers, Browns and Broncos — to a one-year, $1.01 million contract after safety Corey Lynch was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

That move ended up being arguably the best move — period — of the Grigson era.

Adams started 44 games over three seasons, recorded 12 interceptions and made two Pro Bowls, providing the Colts with another standout safety in franchise history.

After three seasons in Indianapolis, Adams signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he lasted two seasons before signing with the Houston Texans for the 2019 season. Adams then retired on March 4, 2020 following a 16-year career.

Adams currently serves as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

Worst: LaRon Landry, S, signed in 2013 to a four-year, $24 million contract, with $14 million guaranteed

The Athletic argued Todd Herremans and Art Jones could be included here, but LaRon Landry takes the cake.

Landry disappointed in 2013, playing in just 12 games, recording 87 tackles and two pass breakups one year recording two interceptions and four forced fumbles with the New York Jets.

That would be about it for Landry, who was suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs in late September 2014. The Colts later released the underperforming safety on February 11, 2015.

Following his release, Landry was suspended the first 10 games of the 2015 season for a positive PED test. Later that season in mid-November, Landry was suspended for PED use for a third time, resulting in a year-long ban from the league.

Landry has not played a snap in the NFL since.

Fortunately for the Colts, the disappointment of Landry led to the addition of Adams, so all worked out in the end for Grigson and Co.

