Colts' 22 Year Undrafted Rookie Streak Likely to End in 2021

The Colts are in danger of losing the longest active UDFA streak in the NFL this season. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have the longest active streak of UDFA's making the initial 53-man roster, a streak that currently sits at 22 years. Some of the notable success stories in that streak include Gary Brackett, Jack Doyle, and George Odum.

While the streak is something the Colts would love to continue every offseason, it appears to be nearing its end. The Colts opted to sign just five free agents after the 2021 NFL Draft-- Anthony Butler (LB), Tarik Black (WR), Deon Jackson (RB), Tyler Vaughns (WR), and Isaiah Kaufusi (LB).

Butler was quickly waived just a few weeks after signing with the Colts and remains a free agent at the moment.

Black and Vaughns have flashed a good bit in camp, but they are stuck behind a logjam at wide receiver for the Colts. With the team likely to keep just six receivers, the two rookies are considered extreme long shots to make the team.

Kaufusi appears to also be in a similar situation at linebacker. He has had positive moments in camp, but he is buried behind players that the Colts view in higher regard. He is strictly running with the third and fourth team defense in Training Camp.

The final player with a chance at making the roster is Jackson at running back. While he did receive a pretty massive guarantee for an undrafted free agent, he has struggled to find playing time in camp. On the Colts' first depth chart of the offseason, Jackson came in as the seventh running back (out of seven players).

With Jackson struggling to make a run at Jordan Wilkins for the final running back spot, the Colts' UDFA streak appears to be nearing its end in 2021. It was an outstanding run for the team and one that brought so many fan-favorites to Indianapolis.

With three preseason games still to be played this offseason, we can't officially close the book on this record just yet. Hopefully one of these four players can really make an impact in the games and make a real case to extend an impressive streak.

