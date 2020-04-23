Updated AllColts.com Mock Draft for Colts in Light of Latest Moves

INDIANAPOLIS — On the day before the three-day virtual NFL draft was set to begin, the Indianapolis Colts signed a wide receiver and a tight end.

The Wednesday decisions to add tight end Trey Burton, released five days earlier by Chicago, and bring back wide receiver Marcus Johnson for a third consecutive season means AllColts.com's first mock draft requires some revisions.

So welcome to the 2.0 updated version, just in time for Thursday, when the Colts don’t have a first-round pick. Their initial selection is set for the second pick in the second round, No. 34 overall, on Friday. They also have a second-round pick at No. 44.

That Colts first selection doesn’t change, but in a bit of a trickle-down effect from Wednesday’s roster moves, some other choices do.

Second round, No. 34 (from Washington)

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

(Previous pick: Same)

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins waves after a 2019 game. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

So many choices in such a deep wide receiver class, but Higgins’ size and ability to consistently come down with contested catches against the best college athletes eventually won out. The Colts haven’t had a legit, reliable wide receiver with size since Reggie Wayne. Not saying Higgins will be as good as “Reg,” but he’s a fierce competitor who knows how to use his wiry, 6-4 frame to get good position for footballs thrown high, and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has always liked putting the balls up there and giving targets a chance to make a play.

Second round, No. 44

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

(Previous pick: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame)

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be a powerful backfield addition for the Colts. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Adding Burton in free agency means the Colts don’t need to take Kmet, who is arguably the best tight end in this draft. And because the stock is rising on Edwards-Helaire, the Colts might surprise some by taking a running back. But fact is, Marlon Mack is entering a contract year and is a speed rusher with a tendency to get nicked up. Edwards-Helaire provides power to go with speed and would give the Colts an excellent 1-2 backfield punch.

Third round, No. 75

Edge Jonathan Greenard, Florida

(Previous pick: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU)

Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard motions to the crowd. Matt Stamey/USA TODAY Sports

Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn’t like what he sees at safety, so he looks to bolster the pass rush with Greenard, whose athleticism, intelligence and jump at the snap suggest a promising future. Colts top sack man Justin Houston is entering a contract year and promising third-year pro Kemoko Turay is coming off a broken ankle that ended his 2019 season after five games. NFL teams can never have enough pass rushers, especially on the edge.

Fourth round, No. 122

S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

(Previous pick: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi St.)

Clemson safety K'Von Wallace is highly regarded for his tenacious hitting. Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Dantzler’s stock rose and he’s no longer there in the fourth round, so the Colts chose a safety thumper in Wallace, who loved to blitz and smack quarterbacks in college and is as tenacious as any safety in this draft. That bodes well for the Colts in run support. He has to improve his range in coverage, which likely means he’ll start out as a backup and look to learn from the starters while providing special teams some pop.

Fifth round, No. 160

LB Malik Harrison, Ohio St.

(Previous pick: Same)

Linebacker Malik Harrison was the defensive leader at Ohio State. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Bolstering the middle behind 2019 leading tackler Anthony Walker, Harrison is fast and physical, two traits the Colts value in their backers. He’s an effective blitzer and has experience playing different linebacker positions, so that versatility is key to finding a place in this defense.

Sixth round, No. 193

WR Stephen Guidry, Miss. St.

(Previous pick: Same)

Mississippi St. wide receiver Stephen Guidry is considered a late-round sleeper in the draft. Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports

Tremendous size, speed and ability to fend off press coverage makes him an intriguing prospect, although he needs to improve securing tough catches in contact. Colts will need to do some coaching to get the most out of him, but the pro-ready attributes are there.

Sixth round, No. 197 (from Miami)

OT Jon Runyan, Michigan

(Previous pick: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame)

Michigan offensive tackle Jon Runyan (75), shown fending off top-five NFL prospect Chase Young of Ohio State, is a late-round projection in the NFL draft. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

The son of a Pro Bowl offensive tackle can be expected to move inside to guard as a pro, although his versatility to be able to play tackle in a pinch gives him more value. That said, he shouldn’t be considered a successor to offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who re-signed before free agency for two years. The Colts need depth on the O-line and favor guys who can play multiple positions.