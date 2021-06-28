WATCH: T.Y. Hilton's College Highlights Make It Obvious Why Colts Picked Him

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's college highlights are so good it's no wonder why the team took him as early as they did in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts got a good one in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft in wide receiver T.Y. Hilton out of Florida International University.

The 92nd overall pick in the draft, Hilton has stuck around going into his 10th season after playing 142 games, including the playoffs.

Recently, Pro Football Focus shared a video of Hilton's collegiate highlights, and it's no wonder why the Colts wanted him.

Hilton was electric and quite productive as a multi-talented weapon with the Golden Panthers.

In four years, he caught 229 passes for 3,531 yards (15.4 avg.) and 24 touchdowns as well as 69 carries for 498 yards (7.2 avg.) and 7 touchdowns on offense. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 38 yards and 1 touchdown.

As a return specialist, Hilton had 105 kickoff returns for 2,855 yards (27.2 avg.) and 4 touchdowns to go with 49 punt returns for 614 yards (12.5 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

His kickoff return yardage ranks 17th all-time in NCAA history, his touchdowns are tied for 21st, and his average return is 34th.

With his pre-draft measurements of 5'10" and 183 pounds and coming from a small school like FIU, Hilton slid down the board. However, the Colts were wise enough to pick him up for what he could provide them.

In nine years in the NFL — all with the Colts — Hilton has put together 608 receptions (1,039 targets) for 9,360 yards (15.4 avg.) and 50 touchdowns.

He ranks third in Colts franchise history in targets and receiving yards behind only Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, and is fourth in receptions and receiving touchdowns behind Harrison, Wayne, and Raymond Berry.

For context, Harrison and Berry are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Wayne should make it anytime in the next few years.

Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016 (1,448) and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times.

