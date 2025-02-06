Adding Walter Nolen Could Make Colts' Defensive Line Elite
If you ask just about any architect of NFL rosters how to build a defense, they'll tell you it all starts up front.
For example, look no further than this year's Super Bowl participants, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who feature the likes of Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, and Josh Sweat along their defensive lines.
Being strong up front is also a tenet that Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard believes, as he's poured countless resources into the edge group since joining the Colts in 2017. However, defensive tackle has been a position where getting the most out of the talent that'd been added has largely eluded Ballard the last few years.
The Colts did trade the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for DeForest Buckner, but he was already an established star. The Colts hit big on 2017 fourth-round pick Grover Stewart, but guys like Sheldon Day, Taylor Stallworth, Eric Johnson II, Byron Cowart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, and Raekwon Davis haven't panned out.
That leads us to this year's 2025 NFL Draft, where the Colts can not only add the interior depth they've lacked but also take their defensive line to another level while also fulfilling a need down the line. They can do this by selecting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen in the first round of the draft.
"I feel like I'm a top-10 talent, but you know, it's not my decision," Nolen told Horseshoe Huddle recently at the Senior Bowl. "I'm just here to showcase everything I can do. Hopefully, a team will pick me."
Nolen (6'3", 293, 21 years old) is a versatile interior defender who prides himself on being able to be moved around the line successfully. He combines the athleticism and twitchiness of a three-technique with the power of a nose tackle to create what could be one of the NFL's next great young defensive tackles.
"I just want to be able to showcase that I can play anywhere on the defensive line," Nolen said. "I wholeheartedly believe that whatever a coach needs me to do, I can do it. I'm just here to kind of show you (that), I know I can't get that much reps outside, but whenever they give me an opportunity, I'm gonna run with it... If it's my choice, I'm not coming off the field. I'm playing everything."
Nolen, who began his collegiate playing career at Texas A&M from 2022-23, transferred to Ole Miss in 2024. In his three years, he increased all meaningful stats in each season, culminating in 48 tackles (14 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 2 fumbles recovered, and 3 pass breakups en route to Consensus All-American honors with the Rebels last season.
Nolen then stood out in Mobile, Ala. at the Senior Bowl at the end of January, where he routinely bested his competition in one-on-ones but also made plays in the backfield during scrimmage sessions.
As to what he'd like to work on in the short term, Nolen said, "Really just working on putting myself in odd situations. A lot of times this season, I was put in an odd situation, whether it was a double team or a triple team. Really just trying to hone in on my technique, working on my pad level. The lowest man's always going to win."
As for the Colts, they need an injection of talent on the line for a defense that finished 24th against the run and 29th overall. Backup defensive tackle Taven Bryan is set to become a free agent, and fellow backup Raekwon Davis has one year left on his contract and is a feasible candidate to be cut for salary cap purposes. Buckner and Stewart each have two years left on their deals but will both be 31 years old at the beginning of the 2025 season.
No matter where he goes, Nolen has seen the value the NFL has placed on interior line talent the last year or so, as they have been rewarded handsomely financially. He plans on establishing himself as a dominant figure in order to be one of the next in line to collect on a big payday.
"Really, I have been paying attention to it," Nolen acknowledged. "I just feel the way I'm hitting, I really want to be one of the highest-paid defensive linemen, if not the highest-paid. You know, if I just continue on the right track, ain't nobody gonna stop me but the man above or myself."
