WATCH: Colts' Michael Pittman Hauls in Go-Ahead Touchdown vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts took a 20-17 lead against the Tennessee Titans thanks to a Michael Pittman Jr. touchdown in the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium.
Pittman was rumored as a potential IR candidate earlier in the week but fought through his injury to help lead the Colts to a road win against the Titans. At the halfway point of the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Joe Flacco located Pittman in the back of the end zone for a contested touchdown grab to re-take the lead.
Pittman's score marked the second Flacco passing touchdown of the game, making it his eighth consecutive start with two or more passing touchdowns. He's been able to make things work while filling in for injured starter Anthony Richardson.
Pittman now has two touchdowns in two consecutive games after breaking a scoreless streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
The Colts climbed back to 3-3 on the season after closing out the win in Nashville, moving to 1-2 in AFC South games this year. Indy will return to Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend in a conference matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
