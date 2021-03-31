WATCH: Colts All-Pro DT Wrecks Linemen and Quarterbacks Alike

Horseshoe Huddle
WATCH: DeForest Buckner Wrecks Linemen and Quarterbacks Alike

Take a trip down memory lane as you watch these DeForest Buckner highlights.
If you're missing football Sundays, here is something to pacify your cravings.

This week, The Checkdown posted a quick video highlight of Indianapolis Colts All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner ripping his way through offensive linemen and attacking the quarterback.

The clip is only 14 seconds long but it seems like enough to fill a season's worth of dominating highlights.

In the three games shown against the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans, Buckner had a total of 13 tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 1 safety.

According to Pro Football Focus, he also had 6 "stops," which they consider to be a forced failure against the offense.

These three games helped earn Buckner First-Team All-Pro, PFWA All-NFL Team, PFWA All-AFC Team, and 2020 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year honors.

What was your favorite DeForest Buckner moment of 2020? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

