WATCH: Colts All-Pro DT Wrecks Linemen and Quarterbacks Alike

Take a trip down memory lane as you watch these DeForest Buckner highlights.

If you're missing football Sundays, here is something to pacify your cravings.

This week, The Checkdown posted a quick video highlight of Indianapolis Colts All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner ripping his way through offensive linemen and attacking the quarterback.

The clip is only 14 seconds long but it seems like enough to fill a season's worth of dominating highlights.

In the three games shown against the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans, Buckner had a total of 13 tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 1 safety.

According to Pro Football Focus, he also had 6 "stops," which they consider to be a forced failure against the offense.

These three games helped earn Buckner First-Team All-Pro, PFWA All-NFL Team, PFWA All-AFC Team, and 2020 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year honors.

What was your favorite DeForest Buckner moment of 2020? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.