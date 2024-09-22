Horseshoe Huddle

How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Bears | Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts host the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium for Week 3 on Sunday. Here's how to watch, stream, and listen!

Jake Arthur

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday as both sides search for stability on defense and an identity on offense.

Despite the early-season struggles, it's got the potential to be an incredibly intriguing matchup featuring young quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (Colts) and Caleb Williams (Bears).

Here's how you can catch today's action.

Colts vs. Bears

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline) | RTL (International) — Jan Stecker (play-by-play), Björn Werner (color), Jana Wosnitza (sideline)
  • Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

