How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Bears | Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday as both sides search for stability on defense and an identity on offense.
Despite the early-season struggles, it's got the potential to be an incredibly intriguing matchup featuring young quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (Colts) and Caleb Williams (Bears).
Here's how you can catch today's action.
Colts vs. Bears
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline) | RTL (International) — Jan Stecker (play-by-play), Björn Werner (color), Jana Wosnitza (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for all your pre and postgame content!
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.