How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Bills | Week 10
Sunday is an opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) to stop their two-game skid, but one of the NFL's best teams stands in their way as the Buffalo Bills (7-2) come to town.
Joe Flacco, who had a rocky performance last week, remains the starting quarterback for the Colts. However, he has someone beside him who serves as a boogeyman for the Bills, as Jonathan Taylor has 58 touches for 288 yards (4.9 avg.) and 6 touchdowns in just two career games (including playoffs) against Buffalo.
Will the Colts lean into Taylor to lead the way, or will they rely on Flacco getting the offense out of its rut? Can the Colts turn things around and pull off the upset at Lucas Oil Stadium? Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Bills
- Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 10, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
