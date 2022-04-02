Catching Up On the Week of Colts Notes

It's been a busy week of Colts buzz. Let's catch up on anything you might have missed.

The Indianapolis Colts haven't made any new roster moves recently but there's been plenty of buzz around the team all week.

The annual NFL owners meeting was held down in Palm Beach, Fla., giving the media a chance to hear from Colts head coach Frank Reich, general manager Chris Ballard, and owner Jim Irsay for the first time since the team acquired quarterback Matt Ryan.

Colts Hire John Fox as Senior Defensive Assistant

The Colts added someone to their coaching staff that has quite a bit of experience and success in the NFL. John Fox joins the Colts as a senior defensive assistant, bringing with him 16 years of knowledge as a head coach with the Carolina Panthers (2002-10), Denver Broncos (2011-14), and Chicago Bears (2015-17).

Fox posted a record of 73-71 with Carolina and took them to the Super Bowl in 2003, losing to the New England Patriots. Fox had a record of 46-18 in Denver and returned to the Super Bowl in 2013, losing again to the Seattle Seahawks. Fox's record in Chicago was lackluster, going 14-34.

He has a great track record with his defenses, so the Colts benefit from this addition to coordinator Gus Bradley's staff.

DE Kemoko Turay Visits with Falcons

Colts free agent pass-rusher Kemoko Turay may be departing the Colts after recently taking a visit with the Atlanta Falcons. Injuries have interrupted the progress of his career, costing him 27 games in his four years. Still, he offers upside as a pass-rush specialist, coming off career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (5), and fumble recoveries (1) to go with 9 tackles and 8 quarterback hits in 2021.

In the last year, the Colts have added edge rushers Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Yannick Ngakoue, which makes Turay a little more dispensable.

Nyheim Hines, Kylen Granson Could Be in For Bigger Roles

Colts running back Nyheim Hines had a big year in 2020 with quarterback Philip Rivers, posting career highs in carries (89), rushing yards (380), rushing touchdowns (3), receptions (63), receiving yards (482), and receiving touchdowns. However, his numbers plummeted in 2021 with Carson Wentz. Hines had the second-fewest offensive snaps (352) and play-time percentage (31.6%) of his career. He also had the second-fewest carries (56) and rushing yards (276), and the fewest receptions (40) and targets (57). Still, Hines had new single-season bests in yards per carry (4.9) and yards per reception (7.8) in 2021.

This week, Colts brass commented multiple times about getting Hines more involved in the offense again. With Ryan under center, that's a good possibility. They also mentioned Granson multiple times when discussing the tight end position and how their pass-catching group will look in 2022.

Tarik Glenn To Be Latest Ring of Honor Inductee

The Colts announced that former three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2022 season. The game in which Glenn will be inducted will be announced after the NFL schedule is released in May.

“We’re really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor,” Irsay said Tuesday. “He’s so deserving. I spoke with Tarik and he’s so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That’s great news because he’s a special guy.”

In 10 seasons, Glenn started 154 games for the Colts, only missing six games, which all came in one year. He was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI-winning team.

Colts Attempted to Trade for Young, Expensive QB This Offseason

Per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, Irsay told reporters that during the Colts' quarterback search this offseason, they attempted to trade for a young quarterback who would've cost the Colts at least two first-round picks. Ultimately, the player was not available.

Guessing who that player is would be pure speculation, but it's good to know the Colts were attempting to swing big and acquire a new franchise quarterback. Ryan is no spring chicken but he can offer the Colts a couple of years of stability until they find their long-term answer.

Jim Irsay Reveals Thoughts On Carson Wentz

Fans and analysts have had plenty to say about former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, whose erratic play and late-season collapse drew the ire of onlookers (including some in the organization). The Colts traded their former signal-caller to the Washington Commanders this season, and Irsay didn't mince words when asked about what happened.

“I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay told reporters. “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

“For us, the fit just wasn’t right,” Irsay continued. “I don’t know why. A lot of times you don’t know why, but you know it isn’t, and it was important for us to move in a different direction.”

Peyton Manning Lent His Thoughts in Colts' QB Search

The Colt obviously think very highly of the franchise's greatest player, Peyton Manning. When big decisions are to be made, particularly at quarterback, it's not uncommon for Irsay or Reich to lean on Manning for counsel. This year's search was no different as Manning provided his thoughts on Ryan.

"I know Peyton is ecstatic and was behind the scenes trying to contribute his evaluations," Irsay said.

When Ryan was introduced to the Indianapolis media, he mentioned that he's had a longstanding relationship with Manning and considers him a mentor.

Colts Help Spur Change to NFL OT Rules

The Colts and Philadelphia Eagles submitted a rule proposal at the league meeting that would allow both teams in a game to possess the ball during overtime rather than the current setup where a touchdown wins it regardless if the opponent has had a chance to rebuttal.

The league decided to institute the rule for the postseason only (for now).

Colts the Betting Favorites to Land Tyrann Mathieu

One of the biggest NFL free agents left on the market is All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, most recently of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Colts being near the top of the league in cap space, expected to be competitive with the arrival of Ryan, and a need at safety, it makes for both sides.

The oddsmakers think so too, as the Colts are now the betting favorites to acquire Mathieu's services.

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Colts and Mathieu as well as free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry lately.

Pair of Colts Free Agents Depart for New Teams

On Friday, the departure of two Colts free agents was announced as guard Chris Reed agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and running back Marlon Mack did the same with the AFC South divisional-rival Houston Texans.

What do you want to see the Colts do next? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

