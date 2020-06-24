INDIANAPOLIS — The time required inspirational voices.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wanted to make Zoom video conference call team meetings that much more special this offseason by inviting important people to offer powerful messages.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Colts coach Tony Dungy, NBA Hall of Fame Ray Allen, and NBA coach and former player Doc Rivers took the opportunity to share their experiences and perspectives with Colts players.

Why did Reich turn to them?

“These guys are winners,” Reich said in a recent Zoom call. “These guys are warriors. These guys are warriors. These guys have overcome struggles. They fight to win. They’ve won championships. They’ve done it the right way. They’ve done it the right way.

“Those are all things that are a part of our vision and what we aspire to do. I just think it’s helpful to hear their perspective. These are all very accomplished men, more accomplished than I am. Just an opportunity for guys to hear men that I know that they respect. I know they respect the career of these three guys that we’ve had in here. These guys have monster careers as players and coaches. To hear from them I really think energized us. Those three guys were really a highlight to this offseason. I know our players won’t forget those messages.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich (left), shown during 2019 training camp, asked NFL Hall of Famer and former Colts coach Tony Dungy to address the team in a virtual offseason call. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

After the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests against racism and police brutality, Reich knew he couldn’t expect his players to just focus on football. They put their jobs on hold.

Colts players and coaches shared their experiences in meetings that Reich said, “I’ll never forget.”

Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was particularly grateful for chatting with Allen, a two-time NBA champion and 10-time NBA All-Star. Young players like Leonard, 24, appreciate voices of experience, especially when discussing the importance of leadership. Leonard is the Colts’ defensive leader.

“I have to continue to be me, man,” Leonard said. “I can’t change anything up and talking to Ray Allen – he talked to the team last week about being a young leader because he came into the NBA as a young leader. Talking to him, the only advice he could give me on being a young guy and having to talk to other men who are way older than you, the only thing you can do is continue to do what you can do and that is go out and show that you are a leader. Go out and play as if you are a leader and the rest of it will fall into place.

“I’m not going to go in and try to say, ‘Okay, I’m this guy. You have to listen to this.’ Or, ‘I’m this guy, you have to do that.’ No, I’m going to continue to do what I do and that’s go out, make plays and lead by example.”

