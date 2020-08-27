SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

What Colts Players Are Saying

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid the announcement that the Indianapolis Colts had called off their Thursday practice at training camp due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., several players wanted to be heard.

The Colts' official statement, shared on Twitter, said the decision was made so the team could “use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.”

After three days of unrest in Kenosha, Wis., the first official statement on the shooting was released on Thursday.

Here’s how Colts players were responding on Twitter, starting with cornerback Kenny Moore II, who praised quarterback Jacoby Brissett for being a leading voice in the meeting, which as a result prompted all Colts players and coaches to register to vote.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard stood behind the strong words of another.

The Colts are expected to return to training camp on Friday at the team facility. A Saturday practice is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After George Floyd was suffocated to death by Minneapolis police in May, Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard were among the first NFL voices to go public with their outrage. Ballard vowed that the team would be proactive in making a positive change in the community. Reich gave the players two days off from meetings so they could express themselves and discuss how the social unrest impacted them.

As Reich reiterated then, it was more important to listen than play football. A few months later, unfortunately, that truth is still most evident.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

