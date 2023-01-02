With one-game left in the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts draft pick is almost set.

The Indianapolis Colts suffered their sixth-straight loss on Sunday after getting blown out by the New York Giants. With one-game left in the regular season, the Colts position in the 2023 NFL Draft becomes clearer.

There was a slight chance the Colts could have finished with the No. 1 overall pick depending on the strength of schedule component, but that was never a real possibility.

The Colts are currently sitting with the No. 5 pick, and could still move as high as No. 3 overall, but as we predicted in December, Indianapolis is almost assuredly picking No. 5 or No. 6.

The Jaguars blew out out the Texans on Sunday, assuring them of a spot in the top two. The Chicago Bears currently own the No. 2 pick, and they were crushed by the Detroit Lions and have lost nine in a row.

The Bears host the Vikings on Sunday and are just one-point underdogs against a Minnesota team likely to be resting starters. A win could drop them as low as No. 4, but a loss combined with a Texans win over the Colts would vault them to the No. 1 position.

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold the Denver Broncos pick at No. 3. The Broncos would need to beat the LA Chargers, winners of four in a row, for the Colts to move up with a loss to the Texans.

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 4 spot and have lost six in a row. They travel to San Francisco on Sunday as 13.5-point underdogs.

The Cardinals and Broncos are likely to lose their games, which would solidify their position ahead of the Colts no matter the outcome against the Texans.

A Colts win means the only team they could switch places with is the LA Rams who send their pick to the Lions. The Rams are in Seattle, and if the Seahawks win, they make the playoffs.

SI Sportsbook puts the Colts as 3.0-point favorite over the Texans on Sunday. A win would likely push them to No. 6, and a loss should keep them at No. 5.

The Texans at Colts may not look like the marquee matchup on the docket on Sunday, but it will have a big role in the top-five picks of April's NFL Draft.

Updated NFL Draft Order

1. Houston Texans (2-13-1)

2. Chicago Bears (3-13)

3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver 4-12)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

5. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

6. Detroit Lions (via Rams 5-10)

7. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans 7-9)

NFL Draft Prospect Rankings