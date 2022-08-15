Which Colts OL Is Getting Extra Work in Preseason?

The Indianapolis Colts took offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann out of Central Michigan in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

At the time, the pick was considered the biggest steal of the Colts' draft by some pundits. Raimann got 48 snaps for the Colts against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and that extra work was by design according to head coach Frank Reich.

"For sure it was intentional," said Reich on Sunday. "He got great work out of it. He did a nice job. We got beat on a couple that we can learn from on a couple of the play-actions that we had that we can just work on how we can get better there technique wise and fundamental wise."

"There were a lot of reps in that game where he looked really good. You could see the talent, you could see the play strength, you could see the athleticism. So, really good work for Bernhard."

Raimann and the Colts will hold joint practices this week against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coming off a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Detroit features the No. 2 overall pick in Aidan Hutchinson, who had a good debut against the Falcons including beating veteran tackle Jake Matthews.

"Yeah, it’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for our whole team, really for our whole team, but for Bernhard (Raimann) it will be a great opportunity to continue to gain confidence," said Reich.

"That’s true for all the players but the question specifically is about him. You want to build your confidence in practice through – you’re getting those one-on-one periods, you’re getting team periods and you want to build off of the successes that you have."

"We talk about this a lot – in those periods, you want to be able to experiment with things, use the techniques that we’re teaching them but also try a few different change-up moves that are necessary over the course of a year."

"So, the more reps we can get the better. The more quality reps, and this week will provide a lot of quality reps."

Hutchinson might not be on the field long enough for him to butt heads with Raimann in the game, but with joint practices being held with the Lions this week, it should be a fun match up to watch.