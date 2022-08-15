Skip to main content

Which Colts OL Is Getting Extra Work in Preseason?

This Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman got a lot of work in the first preseason game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts took offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann out of Central Michigan in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

At the time, the pick was considered the biggest steal of the Colts' draft by some pundits. Raimann got 48 snaps for the Colts against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and that extra work was by design according to head coach Frank Reich.

"For sure it was intentional," said Reich on Sunday. "He got great work out of it. He did a nice job. We got beat on a couple that we can learn from on a couple of the play-actions that we had that we can just work on how we can get better there technique wise and fundamental wise."

"There were a lot of reps in that game where he looked really good. You could see the talent, you could see the play strength, you could see the athleticism. So, really good work for Bernhard."

Raimann and the Colts will hold joint practices this week against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coming off a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Detroit features the No. 2 overall pick in Aidan Hutchinson, who had a good debut against the Falcons including beating veteran tackle Jake Matthews.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Yeah, it’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for our whole team, really for our whole team, but for Bernhard (Raimann) it will be a great opportunity to continue to gain confidence," said Reich. 

"That’s true for all the players but the question specifically is about him. You want to build your confidence in practice through – you’re getting those one-on-one periods, you’re getting team periods and you want to build off of the successes that you have."

"We talk about this a lot – in those periods, you want to be able to experiment with things, use the techniques that we’re teaching them but also try a few different change-up moves that are necessary over the course of a year."

"So, the more reps we can get the better. The more quality reps, and this week will provide a lot of quality reps."

Hutchinson might not be on the field long enough for him to butt heads with Raimann in the game, but with joint practices being held with the Lions this week, it should be a fun match up to watch.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts Versus Las Vegas Raiders On Sunday Jan 2 2022 At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis
News

Colts Remove WR Mike Strachan from PUP List

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) has lived up to expectations after the Indianapolis Colts acquired him from San Francisco for a 2020 first-round draft choice in March.
News

Pair of Colts’ Defenders Named to Prestigious NFL List

By Andrew Moore3 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) breaks free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) after making a catch in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Standouts vs. Bills Revealed After Rewatch

By Jake Arthur6 hours ago
USATSI_18866325
News

Trevor Denbow, Sterling Weatherford Star on Special Teams Against the Bills

By Zach Hicks18 hours ago
USATSI_18866564
Film

Colts Fringe-Roster Players that Improved Their Chances in the Preseason Opener

By Zach Hicks22 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) makes an interception over Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Bills

By Andrew MooreAug 14, 2022 9:05 AM EDT
Colts Dallis Flowers (30), right, intercepts the two-point conversion pass to the Bills Neil Pau'u during the Bills 27-24 win in their first preseason game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Sd 081322 Bills 24 Spts
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Makes Preseason Debut Against Bills

By Jake ArthurAug 14, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) returns a kick against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Frank Reich Addresses Media Following Preseason Loss to Bills

By Zach HicksAug 13, 2022 9:16 PM EDT