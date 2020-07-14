AllColts
Top Stories
News

Which Indianapolis Colts Are Most Underpaid?

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — In comparing what they’ve achieved in the NFL to the size of their paychecks, the Indianapolis Colts have several players who qualify as being underpaid.

Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier named the most obvious player, linebacker Darius Leonard, in his NFL’s All-Underpaid Team of 2020 announced Tuesday. Leonard, entering his third season, is scheduled to count $1,976,673 (spotrac.com) against the salary cap, which ranks 20th on the roster.

Since his second-round selection in 2018, Leonard has amassed 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He was snubbed for the Pro Bowl as a rookie, when he led the NFL with 145 total tackles. But he was named First-Team All-Pro. Despite missing three games due to injuries in 2019, “The Maniac” earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named Second-Team All-Pro.

Tanier wrote this on Leonard:

“Leonard was named an All-Pro and led the NFL in tackles as a rookie, made the Pro Bowl while intercepting five passes and recording five sacks last year, and he's slated to earn $1.1 million in base salary this season and just under $1.5 million next year on the rookie deal he signed as a second-round pick.

"The moral of the story for players: stay as productive and healthy as you can until that rookie contract expires. The moral of the story for teams: draft wisely with those second-round picks and you'll be able to pay Pro Bowlers peanuts for years.”

Alas, therein lies the advantage for Colts general manager Chris Ballard hitting on picks from the second round on. When that happens, players likely outperform their contracts.

Looking at the Colts roster, starting offensive right tackle Braden Smith falls into that category as well. The 2018 second-round selection, who made the transition from college guard to NFL tackle, ranks just behind Leonard in 21st with a salary cap hit of $1,961,915. Smith has started 29 of 31 career games, including all 16 last season.

The Colts’ best bargain might be middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., a 2017 fifth-round selection. Walker led the team with 112 total tackles in 2019. He’s entering a contract year in which he counts $2,199,354, which ranks 17th.

Another underpaid player is running back Marlon Mack, the Colts' 2019 leading rusher who was a fourth-round pick in 2017. Mack is also entering a contract year and counts $2,237,912, which ranks 15th on the roster and 35th among NFL running backs. Yeah, 35th.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Indianapolis Colts' Next Contract Extension Should go to Center Ryan Kelly

Entering a contract year after making his first Pro Bowl in 2019, center Ryan Kelly anchors one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. The Indianapolis Colts had the NFL’s only O-line that didn’t miss a start last season.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Make Adam Schein's List of Most Complete NFL Teams

NFL.com columnist Adam Schein likes what the Indianapolis Colts have done in the offseason, so much so that he included them in his recent list of most complete NFL teams.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Will Giving NFL Players Choice to Opt-Out on 2020 Backfire?

The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to approve a rule that allows players to opt-out of playing in the 2020 season for safety reasons. But what happens if too many important players do so?

Phillip B. Wilson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' 'No Trim 'Til Colts Win'

What started out as an amusing radio slogan took on more significance as the Indianapolis Colts kept losing in 1991. Making the most of a memorably bad NFL season is chronicled in ‘100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.’

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Coaching Pros & Cons

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments focuses on the head coaches for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Thomas Royal

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Thomas Royal, 38, of Marion, Ind. The Colts fan who grew up watching games with his father sahres his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Produce Powerful Black Lives Matter Video

In accordance with the team’s commitment to fighting racism and making a positive impact in the community, the Colts posted a video with members of the organization sharing unforgettable experiences of dealing with racism.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Stop Playing Around, Cancel All NFL Preseason Games

As the NFL and NFL Players Association debate playing just two preseason games instead of four, perhaps players’ concerns should be more important than worrying about meaningless exhibitions where the league has always profited from charging full price.

Phillip B. Wilson

Any Thoughts on Selecting Preseason All-AFC South Division Team?

It’s not as easy as just penciling in Houston Texans pass-rushing great J.J. Watt at defensive end and moving on. Some decisions on a preseason All-AFC South Division team required deliberation and research.

Phillip B. Wilson

Would Colts Consider Long-Term Extension for Quenton Nelson?

In the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs making quarterback Patrick Mahomes the NFL’s highest-paid player with a 10-year extension for up to $503 million, is it possible the Indianapolis Colts could try to lock up two-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to a lengthy deal?

Phillip B. Wilson