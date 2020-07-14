Which Indianapolis Colts Are Most Underpaid?

INDIANAPOLIS — In comparing what they’ve achieved in the NFL to the size of their paychecks, the Indianapolis Colts have several players who qualify as being underpaid.

Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier named the most obvious player, linebacker Darius Leonard, in his NFL’s All-Underpaid Team of 2020 announced Tuesday. Leonard, entering his third season, is scheduled to count $1,976,673 (spotrac.com) against the salary cap, which ranks 20th on the roster.

Since his second-round selection in 2018, Leonard has amassed 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He was snubbed for the Pro Bowl as a rookie, when he led the NFL with 145 total tackles. But he was named First-Team All-Pro. Despite missing three games due to injuries in 2019, “The Maniac” earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named Second-Team All-Pro.

Tanier wrote this on Leonard:

“Leonard was named an All-Pro and led the NFL in tackles as a rookie, made the Pro Bowl while intercepting five passes and recording five sacks last year, and he's slated to earn $1.1 million in base salary this season and just under $1.5 million next year on the rookie deal he signed as a second-round pick.

"The moral of the story for players: stay as productive and healthy as you can until that rookie contract expires. The moral of the story for teams: draft wisely with those second-round picks and you'll be able to pay Pro Bowlers peanuts for years.”

Alas, therein lies the advantage for Colts general manager Chris Ballard hitting on picks from the second round on. When that happens, players likely outperform their contracts.

Looking at the Colts roster, starting offensive right tackle Braden Smith falls into that category as well. The 2018 second-round selection, who made the transition from college guard to NFL tackle, ranks just behind Leonard in 21st with a salary cap hit of $1,961,915. Smith has started 29 of 31 career games, including all 16 last season.

The Colts’ best bargain might be middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., a 2017 fifth-round selection. Walker led the team with 112 total tackles in 2019. He’s entering a contract year in which he counts $2,199,354, which ranks 17th.

Another underpaid player is running back Marlon Mack, the Colts' 2019 leading rusher who was a fourth-round pick in 2017. Mack is also entering a contract year and counts $2,237,912, which ranks 15th on the roster and 35th among NFL running backs. Yeah, 35th.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)