Which Colts Player Benefited Most from the NFL Draft?

In ESPN's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings, they also ask the question 'which player benefited most from the NFL Draft?'
Despite coming away with three players on the offensive side of the ball that could make an immediate impact, ESPN held the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14 in their post-draft NFL Power Rankings.

They also asked the question: "Which player benefited most from the NFL Draft?"

With wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann brought in, the first player who comes to mind is new quarterback Matt Ryan.

But Colts beat writer for ESPN Mike Wells went in a different direction. Instead choosing to pick a player whose path to a prominent second season is clear, defensive end Kwity Paye.

Unlike in 2021, when they used their first two draft picks on pass-rushers, the Colts went on the offensive side of the ball with their first three draft picks, which shows they have a lot of faith that Paye can be one of their two top pass-rushers next season. The Colts, in fact, didn't select a defensive end during the draft. Paye should have an opportunity to improve upon his four sacks during his rookie season with veteran Yannick Ngakoue, who has 55.5 career sacks, lined up at the other defensive end spot. -- Mike Wells, ESPN

Paye had four sacks his rookie season, but all four of those sacks came in the Colts final eight games. Paye battled a hamstring injury the first half of the season and was inactive Weeks 4 and 5, but he showed very good potential once he returned.

Paye was taken with the Colts first-round pick (No. 21 overall) in 2021, and he finished the season showing why he was highly coveted coming out of Michigan.

He has a clear path to pick up where he left off last season and could be a breakout player for the Colts in 2022.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

