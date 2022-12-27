Will Colts Consider (Another) QB Change?

Does interim coach Jeff Saturday have any answers for the Indianapolis Colts offense?

The Indianapolis Colts went down meekly to the LA Chargers 20-3 on Monday Night Football. The Colts offense managed just 173 yards of offense, second worst of the season to the 121 yards on November 6th against the Patriots.

After the game, interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked if he had any answers for the Colts struggling offense. His answer wasn't exactly confidence inspiring.

"I mean, you keep doing what you're doing," said Saturday. "You know, we – again, we started out – I thought we had some shots early. Obviously, the turnovers hurt you. And they kind of dissuade you from continuing to challenge it."

"And then, as they played that, holding the ball, not seeing it, then you're getting behind the chains. We ran the ball well, but when you're – you know, when it's second-and-14, it’s hard to stay in those things."

"So just kind of the flow of the game. We just – again, we say it every week, but self-inflicted wounds. You get behind the chains, it's hard to catch back up. I thought, again, we ran it effectively."

"But couldn't stick with it because, again, we were hurting ourselves in different plays."

Nick Foles was making his first start at quarterback this season, and he's the third quarterback the Colts have tried. He endured what can best be described as a miserable night.

Foles finished 17 of 29 passing for 143 yards and three interceptions.

Did Saturday consider making a move to backup Sam Ehlinger at any point, and will he consider it for the final two games of the season?

"Nah. I mean, no, it was – I mean, you know, from the way we had practiced and the way Nick had been moving the football, you still had a chance," said Saturday.

"We got down there on the fourth down, fourth-and-short inside the red zone. You’ve got to convert there."

"Looking for a touchdown because we hadn't moved it. You try to get some kind of spark. And, no – going to somebody else wasn't the answer right there."

Asked if it would still be Foles moving forward.

"I don't have any – yeah, I don't have any reservations about that right now," said Saturday on his choice of Foles as the starting quarterback.

The loss solidified the Colts' No. 5 position for the NFL Draft. There's a remote chance the Colts could finish with the No. 1 overall pick, but five or six is more likely.

Indianapolis has struggled on offense all season, and it looks like Saturday is out of answers.