Will Colts Receive Any Compensatory Draft Picks?
The Indianapolis Colts have some critical moves to make this offseason. While they need to have more aggression in free agency, they need to nail their early-round draft picks as well. If they're not interested in rebuilding then they need to make the moves that they do execute count.
With that being said, if the Colts approach free agency the right way then it will put less stress on their 2025 rookie class from the NFL Draft to deliver immediately. As it stands now, the Colts don't have any extra picks in the draft -- just their original seven -- and that's unlikely to change unless they make any trades, because they are not projected to receive any compensatory draft picks when they're awarded in March.
According to OverTheCap.com's annual comp. pick projections, the Colts did not lose more qualifying unrestricted free agent players last offseason than they signed, meaning they're not likely to receive any comp. picks. That's not surprising considering the Colts barely let any of their in-house free agents out the door and only signed two players from the outside; quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
It's exactly this approach that cost the Colts the chance to earn any comp. picks. Former Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (Las Vegas Raiders) and running back Zack Moss (Cincinnati Bengals) were picked up in free agency but were replaced in value by the Colts with Flacco and Davis, cancelling out the losses.
The Colts currently hold the 14th overall pick in the first round of the draft, but the final draft order will be set next month after the NFL doles out the comp. picks.
