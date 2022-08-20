Your Week in Colts: Practice with Lions Leads to Preseason Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions for two days of joint practices this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and now the two teams face off on Saturday in preseason Week 2.
This week's Horseshoe Huddle content has obviously been heavy on the joint practices but readers appeared to like a diverse amount of our content.
Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!
