Your Week in Colts: Practice with Lions Leads to Preseason Matchup

Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions for two days of joint practices this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and now the two teams face off on Saturday in preseason Week 2.

This week's Horseshoe Huddle content has obviously been heavy on the joint practices but readers appeared to like a diverse amount of our content.

Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!

Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Reveals True Opinion on Alec Pierce

The former NFL MVP had some powerful words regarding his rookie wide receiver... READ MORE

Colts Fringe-Roster Players that Improved Their Chances in the Preseason Opener

Which players helped their chances of making the roster in the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills?... READ MORE

Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Bills

While some players stood out in the first preseason matchup, other Colts would like to improve from their first showing of the season... READ MORE

10 Potential Roster Cuts the Colts Could Target

Colts GM Chris Ballard has a history of adding players close to the roster cut down date. Who are some players that he could be eyeing in 2022?... READ MORE

Colts Make Cuts to Meet First Roster Deadline

The Colts announced several roster moves in order to get down to the 85-player limit by Tuesday afternoon's deadline... READ MORE

Trevor Denbow, Sterling Weatherford Star on Special Teams Against the Bills

Undrafted rookies Trevor Denbow and Sterling Weatherford made an impact on special teams in the preseason opener. Will this help their chances at making the 53 man roster?... READ MORE

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan Biggest Risers in Joint Practices with Lions

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss Thursday's joint practice with the Lions, what they've learned about the Colts this week against a different team, and who they want to see play a lot of snaps on Saturday... READ MORE

ESPN's Bold Prediction for Colts Defender

Headed to the Pro Bowl? ESPN has a bold, breakout prediction for Indianapolis Colts defender... READ MORE

Frank Reich Pleased with Joint Practice, Leonard, Pierce

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich pleased with joint practice with Detroit Lions, Shaquille Leonard's presence and Alec Pierce's step forward... READ MORE

Locked On Colts: Standouts vs. Bills Revealed After Rewatch

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the film review is in as the guys shine a light on some more standouts in the Colts' preseason loss to the Bills... READ MORE

What was your favorite piece this week? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

