Colts OT Will Fries details his offensive line technique in Film Breakdown

Will Fries joins me to analyze his technique and his process in his college film.

Colts fans! I have a special treat for you all today. I had the pleasure of sitting down for a film session interview with Colts' 7th round selection Will Fries.

Fries is a talented offensive lineman who I actually had rated as a fourth round pick in this past draft class. The fact that he was there in round seven is great news for the Colts. Fries made 42 starts in his college career, logging snaps at LT, LG, RG, and RT.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

In this film session interview, Fries and I talk about his technique and how he wins as an offensive lineman. We also go in-depth into some of his training, and talk about legendary OL coaches Paul Alexander and Howard Mudd in a bit more detail.

Click the link below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like this in the future. This is the first of many of these interviews that will be coming your way this offseason.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.