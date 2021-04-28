PODCAST: Mocking NFL's First Round and Seven Rounds for Colts

Horseshoe Huddle
PODCAST: LIVE Bleav in Colts 2021 NFL Draft Week Show

Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks mock the entire first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and finish off with a seven-round Colts mock.
Author:
Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks do a predictive mock of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rather than tell you what they would do with each pick, they tell you what they think is likely to happen. The guys also go the distance and mock seven rounds for the Colts.

Which quarterbacks go where, and which positions dominate Round 1?

This episode is sponsored by BetOnline AG and Just Live.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes upfield ahead of Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) during the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, the Bleav in Colts Podcast started at the beginning of the 2020 NFL season and is part of the Bleav Podcast Network.

It is hosted by Jake Arthur from Sports Illustrated's Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks from SB Nation's Stampede Blue and Cover-1.

Each week, the guys discuss the Colts from top to bottom and are joined by interesting guests to give perspectives on topics that Colts fans may not already be seeing.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Never miss an episode of the show by subscribing now!

What do you think of the guys' mock draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

