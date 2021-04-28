PODCAST: Mocking NFL's First Round and Seven Rounds for Colts

Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks mock the entire first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and finish off with a seven-round Colts mock.

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks do a predictive mock of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rather than tell you what they would do with each pick, they tell you what they think is likely to happen. The guys also go the distance and mock seven rounds for the Colts.

Which quarterbacks go where, and which positions dominate Round 1?

This episode is sponsored by BetOnline AG and Just Live.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, the Bleav in Colts Podcast started at the beginning of the 2020 NFL season and is part of the Bleav Podcast Network.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

It is hosted by Jake Arthur from Sports Illustrated's Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks from SB Nation's Stampede Blue and Cover-1.

Each week, the guys discuss the Colts from top to bottom and are joined by interesting guests to give perspectives on topics that Colts fans may not already be seeing.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Never miss an episode of the show by subscribing now!

What do you think of the guys' mock draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.