PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Colts Pre-Draft Show

On the first episode of the podcast, Josh Carney and Jake Arthur give their thoughts on all things Colts-related ahead of this week's NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

What better time to start a podcast than on the eve of the NFL Draft?

On Wednesday night, Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney and Senior Analyst Jake Arthur came together to give their thoughts on the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and how the Indianapolis Colts may approach it.

On the inaugural episode, the guys cover everything from their favorite and least-favorite scenarios in the first round of the draft, whether or not the Colts will trade back, who their favorite players to watch have been, and much more.

Dec 12, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) looks to throw against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

On future episodes of the podcast, you can expect to hear insight from Josh and Jake as well as the knowledgeable guests that they bring on to discuss all things Colts and the NFL.

Whether it's finding out how the team may approach the offseason, who's doing well in training camp, or what to expect from the Colts' upcoming opponents, Horseshoe Huddle will provide you with the information you need about your team.

