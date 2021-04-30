Horseshoe Huddle
PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Reacts to the Kwity Paye selection

Following the selection of Kwity Paye in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts, Horseshoe Huddle's Josh Carney and Jake Arthur give their thoughts on the pick and preview Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft
After a successful podcast debut on the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft, Horseshoe Huddle's Josh Carney and Jake Arthur are back for more.

On Friday, Josh and Jake reacted to the Colts' selection of EDGE Kwity Paye out of Michigan at No. 21 overall, analyzing the fit and the expectation for the freakish rookie with an incredible backstory.

In addition to breaking down the Paye pick, they preview Day 2 of the NFL Draft and discuss what they expect the Colts to do Friday night.

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for wall-to-wall coverage of the draft.

Find out what the new players are saying as well as the Colts' decision-makers who picked them.

How does a new player fit with the team? We'll tell you!

On future episodes of the podcast, you can expect to hear insight from Josh and Jake as well as the knowledgeable guests that they bring on to discuss all things Colts and the NFL.

Whether it's finding out how the team may approach the offseason, who's doing well in training camp, or what to expect from the Colts' upcoming opponents, Horseshoe Huddle will provide you with the information you need about your team.

How do you feel about the Kwity Paye selection?

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye sacks the Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan Football
