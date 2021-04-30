PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Reacts to the Kwity Paye selection

Following the selection of Kwity Paye in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts, Horseshoe Huddle's Josh Carney and Jake Arthur give their thoughts on the pick and preview Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

After a successful podcast debut on the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft, Horseshoe Huddle's Josh Carney and Jake Arthur are back for more.

On Friday, Josh and Jake reacted to the Colts' selection of EDGE Kwity Paye out of Michigan at No. 21 overall, analyzing the fit and the expectation for the freakish rookie with an incredible backstory.

In addition to breaking down the Paye pick, they preview Day 2 of the NFL Draft and discuss what they expect the Colts to do Friday night.

