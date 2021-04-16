Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

PODCAST: Colts Pre-2021 NFL Draft Q&A

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the latest Colts draft buzz and answer a ton of listener questions.
Author:
Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks discuss the most recent Colts buzz for the 2021 NFL Draft and answer listener questions.

The guys cover top to bottom draft information while answering questions, including which positions the Colts should prioritize, which players fit the Colts throughout the draft, and which players the Colts may avoid.

All that and more on this week's episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast!

This episode is sponsored by BetOnline AG and Just Live.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, the Bleav in Colts Podcast started at the beginning of the 2020 NFL season and is part of the Bleav Podcast Network.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

It is hosted by Jake Arthur from Sports Illustrated's Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks from SB Nation's Stampede Blue and Cover-1.

Each week, the guys discuss the Colts from top to bottom and are joined by interesting guests to give perspectives on topics that Colts fans may not already be seeing.

The show is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Never miss an episode of the show by subscribing now!

What positions do you want to see the Colts acquire in the draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_12590605
Podcast

PODCAST: Colts Pre-2021 NFL Draft Q&A

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay (left) encouraged general manager Chris Ballard (right) to move up in the second round of Friday's NFL draft to select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with the 41st overall pick.
Draft

Colts' Owner is 'Confident' They Can Find These Positions in Draft

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Draft

Colts Land 'Bully' Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins in SI's Publisher Mock Draft

Dec 21, 2019; Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Darren Hall (23) scores on a 20-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium. San Diego State defeated Central Michigan 48-11. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Draft Expert's 7-Round Mock Lands Colts Pass Rush, OL Help

Colts safety Malik Hooker will enter a contract year in 2020 after the team declined on Monday to pick up his 2021 option.
News

Former First Round Safety Listed as Draft Do-Over for Colts

Jayson Oweh
Draft

Finding Colts: Scouting Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

National offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) faces off against American defensive lineman Quincy Roche of Miami (55) in the first half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

Finding Colts: Scouting Cincinnati OT James Hudson

Sep 14, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) exchange words at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (April 14)