PODCAST: MORE Colts Pre-2021 NFL Draft Q&A

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the latest Colts draft buzz and answer a ton of listener questions.
On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks discuss the most recent Colts buzz for the 2021 NFL Draft and answer listener questions.

This week, fans brought the heat with their questions about the Colts and the draft that should answer just about anything you'd want to know.

All that and more on this week's episode of the Bleav in Colts Podcast!

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield blocks defensive end Kwity Paye during the spring game Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. © Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

the Bleav in Colts Podcast started at the beginning of the 2020 NFL season and is part of the Bleav Podcast Network.

It is hosted by Jake Arthur from Sports Illustrated's Horseshoe Huddle and Zach Hicks from SB Nation's Stampede Blue and Cover-1.

Each week, the guys discuss the Colts from top to bottom and are joined by interesting guests to give perspectives on topics that Colts fans may not already be seeing.

