Commanders Draft Pick Johnny Newton's 'Knowledge on The Game is Very High'
After an incredible Thursday night, which saw the Washington Commanders draft LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a hopeful franchise quarterback, the team quickly got back to work with multiple second-round picks to account for.
The Commanders own picks No. 36 and No. 50 in the second round. With pick No. 36, the Commanders drafted Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton, a defensive tackle from Illinois. This came after general manager Adam Peters failed to trade back in the draft, forcing the team to use their pick.
There is going to be some depth at the position, and the Commanders are going to have to find a role for Newton around Josh Allen and Daron Payne on the roster as contributors. Still, Newton has the ability to be an early impact player in Washington. For him, though, hearing his name called was a dream come true, as it is for most prospects selected during the draft.
"I've been waiting on this moment since I was five years old, so for it to finally come, it was a dream come true," Newton said after being selected.
A big part of prospects being taken in the NFL Draft is the fit and scenario in which they're drafted to. Rather than being stressed about the defensive tackle depth in Washington, Newton is excited for the opportunity.
"Man, first off appreciate it, but you talking about guys I used to watch when they was in college, so transitioning to NFL, of course I still watched them play," Newton said. "I'm really happy. Like I said, I've been watching them since they're in college, so that's a time back, so I'm really happy to be playing with them."
Ahead of the draft, Newton was dealing with a foot injury. He's now fully healed and ready to get to work as OTA's and training camp pose an incredible opportunity for him to prove he can compete at the highest level right away.
"I'm fully healed now, fully ready to go. The injury happened, midseason got surgery on it in January, healed up, fully healed. Then I did a pro day back in Illinois and ever since then I've been ready to go," Newton said.
Newton being healthy is huge. Now he can get to work right away, setting himself up for what can be a defining rookie season alongside some incredible defensive talents. He also took the opportunity to let Commanders fans know what he's going to provide for the team.
"Feel like I'm dominant. My football IQ is really high compared to other defensive linemen. I have a great pre-snap recognition," Newton explained. "I know which players coming in at which down the distance, which formation brings which play. So I just feel like my knowledge on the game is very high compared to other people."
*Article courtesy of Kade Kimble
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.