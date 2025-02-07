Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels crowned rookie of the year after historic season
It’s no surprise that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has officially been named the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.
Capping off a phenomenal debut season, Pepsi and the NFL recognized the Commanders' rookie record-breaking performance this season, which solidified his status as one of the league’s brightest young stars.
Washington selected Daniels as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he didn’t just meet expectations—he exceeded expectations of them. His record-setting season redefined what it means to be a rookie quarterback.
Daniels posted the highest completion percentage ever recorded by a qualified rookie quarterback and set a new benchmark for rushing yards at the position. His passer rating of 100.1 ranks as the fourth-highest all-time among rookies, underscoring his efficiency and playmaking ability.
The numbers speak for themselves:
• Passer Rating: 100.1 (1st among rookie QBs)
• Completion Percentage: 69.0% (1st)
• Rushing Yards: 891 (1st)
• Rushing Touchdowns: 6 (1st)
• Passing Yards: 3,568 (2nd)
• Touchdown Passes: 25 (2nd)
"I want to thank my family and friends for their love and support," said Daniels. "I also want to thank my coaches and teammates. I wouldn’t be able to accept this award without you. It’s truly an honor to be named the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year. Thank you to all the fans who took the time to vote for me—it’s a privilege to play for you, and I can’t wait to see everyone again in 2025!"
Daniels’ impact went far beyond individual accolades. He started and won 14 games, including multiple playoff matchups, tying the rookie record for wins. His combined 5,416 passing and rushing yards, along with 37 total touchdowns, are the most ever recorded by a rookie quarterback, cementing his place in NFL history.
Competition for the award was fierce. Daniels was up against several talented rookies, including Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. These finalists were selected based on weekly performances and fan voting for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week.
This prestigious award marks the 24th year of partnership between Pepsi and the NFL, with Pepsi serving as the Official Soft Drink of the league. For over two decades, Pepsi has proudly presented the NFL Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Year awards, celebrating the league’s rising stars.
Jayden Daniels' remarkable season and this well-deserved honor signals a bright future for both the young quarterback and the Washington Commanders. Without question, Daniels is a player to watch for years to come.
READ MORE: Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Giants' Malik Nabers talks reunion with Commanders' Jayden Daniels: 'You never know'
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• 'No one' from the NFL Players' Association wants an 18th regular season game