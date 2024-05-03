Jayden Daniels Comments On Washington Commanders' Offensive Pieces
The Washington Commanders are looking to implement a new way of going about things after years of lackluster play and management.
They have already begun with their new forward way of thinking with the offseason getting kicked off with free agency and the recent 2024 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Commanders NFL Draft Class 'A Mixed Bag of Value'
One of those big editions came in the form of No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels out of LSU. Daniels may be expected to step in and become the franchise's starting QB immediately. He'll have an experienced veteran to learn from after the Commanders signed Marcus Mariota earlier this year.
Either way, it seems that Daniels is stoked to get on the field in Washington due to the pure amount of offensive skill guys he will have at his disposal.
“I'm excited. I'm excited to come in and get to work. I know [WR] Jahan [Dotson] previously just, you know, we're kind of around the same age. Obviously, what [WR] Terry [McLaurin] has done at the next level. You got a great running back in [RB] Brian Robinson [Jr.]. You know, [RB] Austin Ekeler, those guys are very explosive players. New additions with [TE] Zach Ertz. I'm just happy to come in and learn how to be a pro. I'm excited to get to work. I'm excited to meet my new teammates.”
The Commanders have made it known that they needed to get some juice flowing into their offense in 2024 and have done a great job of building around their future franchise QB. Things may not net immediate success to begin, but the promise is there and the ceiling is high for what this Washington offense can be especially with the insane skillset that Daniels will be able to provide from the quarterback position.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in 'A Great Spot for Him' Says ASU Teammate
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter