11 Players Make Commanders' Initial Injury Report Before Eagles Game
The Washington Commanders are now 9-5 on the season and are in the mix for a wild card bid in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched the NFC East division title, and they also happen to have an upcoming contest against the Commanders.
The two clubs have played once this season, with Jalen Hurts' Eagles squad getting the best of Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Now, with another matchup coming, there is some pressure for Washington to come away victorious as they look to secure one of the three wild card bids to the postseason. They are currently the No. 7 NFC team, which means they'd get the final bid.
Ahead of the matchup, the Commanders have 11 players involved in their initial injury report. Here is how it played out after Wednesday's practice:
Did not participate:
- G Sam Cosmi, illness
- TE Zach Ertz, concussion/rest
- K Zane Gonzalez, foot/personal
Limited participant:
- DT Jonathan Allen, pectoral
- S Jeremy Chinn, concussion
- C Michael Deiter, ankle
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
- LB Frankie Luvu, rest
- WR Luke McCaffrey, shoulder
- WR Terry McLaurin, rest
- DT Daron Payne, back
Most of the Commanders' injuries are rest or minor injuries that shouldn't post any long-term issues. Jonathan Allen making a return could be massive as his pectoral issue initially seemed to be season-ending.
