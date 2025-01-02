2 Washington Commanders Players Named to 2025 Pro Bowl
The Washington Commanders celebrated a major milestone as quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were named to the 2025 Pro Bowl as primary selections.
This marks the first time the Commanders are sending both a quarterback and wide receiver to the Pro Bowl in the same season since 1991.
For Washington, this honor reflects a resurgence of star talent following a year without any Pro Bowl selections.
Jayden Daniels, selected as a primary quarterback for the NFC, has made history as the first Washington rookie quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since Robert Griffin III in 2012. He also becomes the first Washington rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since Chase Young in 2020 and the first offensive rookie to achieve this since Griffin III.
Daniels joins an elite group of Washington quarterbacks to earn Pro Bowl recognition, including franchise legends Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, and Sammy Baugh.
Through Week 17, Daniels has been a dual-threat weapon, completing 325 of 468 passes for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 864 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns, leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards this season. Daniels also ranks eighth in the NFL in passer rating and completions and sixth in completion percentage. His remarkable season includes breaking the NFL rookie rushing record for a quarterback and setting a new mark for rookie fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin earned his second Pro Bowl nod, further cementing his status as one of the NFL’s top wideouts. McLaurin is the first Washington receiver to earn multiple Pro Bowl selections since Gary Clark, joining a distinguished list of franchise greats, including Art Monk and Charley Taylor.
This season, McLaurin has been a force in the red zone and beyond, tallying 74 receptions for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdown receptions are tied for second in the NFL and lead the NFC. McLaurin is one of only five NFL players this season with at least 70 receptions and 10 or more touchdowns, placing him alongside stars like Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Additionally, his 12 touchdown receptions have tied Washington’s single-season franchise record.
Several other Washington players were recognized as Pro Bowl alternates for the NFC, highlighting the team’s depth and talent:
- First Alternates: LB Bobby Wagner, LS Tyler Ott, ST Nick Bellore
- Second Alternates: C Tyler Biadasz, OLB Frankie Luvu, P Tress Way
- Third Alternates: KR Austin Ekeler, OLB Dante Fowler Jr., ST Jeremy Reaves
- Fifth Alternates: S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz
Daniels and McLaurin have had a promising season for Washington and set a high standard for the franchise moving forward. Both players have delivered exceptional performances and etched their names in team and league history.
