3 Washington Commanders Players Listed Questionable Before Eagles NFC Title Game
The Washington Commanders are back in the NFC title game for the first time since 1992, and they make their return in a matchup against a familiar foe. They'll be taking on their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles as both teams look for a Super Bowl bid.
The Commanders are led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has taken the club to new heights since his arrival. Along with drafting him, Washington brought in a new-look coaching staff and has since posted their best regular season record since 1991 while winning their first playoff game since 2005.
Now, as the Commanders look to keep dancing and make the Super Bowl, they could be without a few players as they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. Here are a few key game statuses prior to the matchup:
OUT:
- G Sam Cosmi, knee
Questionable:
- QB Jeff Driskel, illness
- DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste, shoulder
- DT Daron Payne, knee/finger
Cosmi, unfortunately, tore his ACL in the club's recent playoff contest and he will miss the game. The Commanders could also be shorthanded on the defensive line if Payne and Jean-Baptiste are unable to go.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders DC Comments On How To Slow Eagles Saquon Barkley's Explosive Plays
• Commanders DB Shares an Emotional Letter to Fans Ahead of NFC Championship
• Commanders Eye History and Milestones in NFC Championship
• Commanders Need Mobile Rookie QB Jayden Daniels to Beat Eagles