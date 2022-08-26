It's been a whirlwind of a training camp for Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson.

After struggling with fumbling during practice and once during the preseason opener, Gibson appears to have his grip on the starting running back job slipping ... but he's on the way to potentially claiming another starting job.

Gibson has been returning kicks frequently during practice and even took the opening kick last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Ron Rivera likes what he sees.

“Antonio was getting more and more comfortable," Rivera said. "When you watch it on tape, you see him circling the ball, getting under it, making a good catch and you know, it's something he did well in college and we're pretty excited having him do it.”

Gibson returned kicks during his collegiate career at Memphis, but has yet to play a special teams snap in a regular season game through his first two seasons.

Despite his rustiness, Rivera believes he could be the team's best option as a kick returner going into the season.

“I think you still need to see some more stuff, but you know, I think he is," Rivera said. "I do. I think he's done a nice job.”

Winning the starting returner job doesn't mean Gibson won't be the starting running back, but given his struggles and rookie Brian Robinson Jr.'s swift ascent, there appears to be a reshuffling of roles in Washington.

Gibson will have one more crack to solidify the starting returner job Saturday night when the Commanders take on the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.