Austin Ekeler Scores Tying TD in Commanders-Steelers
Week 10 of the NFL season is providing a matchup of two dark-horse Super Bowl contenders. Both the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers have just two losses mid-way through the season and are looking for a strong playoff push this season.
The Steelers struck first, as quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver George Pickens for an incredible catch to put Pittsburgh up 7-0.
The Commanders struck back, though, as they got a stop that left them in a short-field situation. A fake Steelers punt and turnover on downs set up an eventual one-yard touchdown rush for running back Austin Ekeler.
While Washington was able to level the game, they've still got to find a way to move the ball offensively. All three of their drives have been three-play drives -- including their touchdown.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, scored on a seven-play, 70-yard drive. Getting the passing game going will be crucial for the Commanders.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
• NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Add Minnesota OT
• Analyst Reveals Steelers vs. Commanders Prediction
• Ohio State Connections Helped Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Trade