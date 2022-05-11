Skip to main content

'Where's The Beef'? Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Reveals Odd Diet

"Chicken is the only meat I eat, so I only go to restaurants that serve something with chicken on the menu.” - Howell.

Sam Howell seems like a regular guy. And as the new guy in town at quarterback, even with Carson Wentz in place, he is certainly considered part of the Washington Commanders' future.

But there is something about his past that has some red-blooded Americans observers bothered.

He's never eaten beef. Not a steak. Not even a hamburger.

howell burger

Howell Burger

Sam Howell, North Carolina_15390250

Howell

Carson Wentz.

Wentz

From Grant Paulsen, "I just found out Sam Howell has never eaten steak or tried a burger. This could be all we talk about for the rest of the day."

Well, OK. So the young man is a vegetarian. That's not a bad thing. The University of North Carolina product, Washington's late-round pick in the recent NFL Draft, might have a thing about eating animals. No biggie.

Oh, wait.

"He's not vegetarian,'' Paulsen added. "He loves chicken. He refuses to try steak or a burger."

Indeed, Tar Heels fans probably already know all about this. While he was at UNC, Howell was asked about his eating habits.

“People give me a hard time, but the only meat I eat is chicken," Howell said, via Mark Armstrong of ABC11. "It’s been like that my whole life. I really don’t know why. I started that when I was younger, but it’s something I’ve kind of just kept up through my whole life. 

"Chicken is the only meat I eat, so I only go to restaurants that serve something with chicken on the menu.”

At UNC, word is, teammates poked good-natured fun at Howell. And now that he's in the NFL? Yeah, he's going to have to get used to that all over again.

