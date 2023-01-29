BREAKING: Washington Ex Josh Johnson Enters NFC Championship For 49ers

Josh Johnson played in Washington for the 2018 NFL season. Now, he's tasked with pushing the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers are down another quarterback.

In the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury, which knocked him out of the contest. His return is questionable.

For the time being, Josh Johnson is the quarterback for the 49ers.

Johnson, 36, has been signed by 14 NFL teams during his career, which is the most in league history. He even had a stint with the Washington Redskins for the 2018 season, where he made three starts.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Buffalo Bills (2015), New York Giants (2016), Houston Texans (2017), New York Jets (2021), Baltimore Ravens (2021), Denver Broncos (2022) and now the 49ers.

He also was on the practice squad for the 49ers in 2012 and 2014 and the Oakland Raiders in 2018, but didn't make an appearance on the active roster during those tenures.

Johnson also spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and XFL before those leagues ceased operations.

Johnson is the NFL's biggest journeyman, and now he's in a position to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

