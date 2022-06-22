Brig Owens, Washington Ring of Fame Member, Dies at 79

According to The Athletic, Washington Ring of Fame member Brig Owens passed away Wednesday. He was 79 years old.

After playing quarterback in college at Cincinnati, Owens was drafted in the 1965 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys converted him into a safety, but traded him to Washington in 1966.

In his rookie season, Owens scored two defensive touchdowns in the highest scoring game in NFL history, a 72-41 win over the New York Giants.

Ultimately, Owens became a staple in the Washington secondary for the better part of a decade, helping lead the team to Super Bowl VII, where the team lost to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Owens' career began to wind down in 1975, where he became mostly a backup. After the 1977 season, where he missed 10 games, Owens retired, having never put colors other than the burgundy and gold.

After his playing career, Owens transitioned to the business side of the NFL, becoming the assistant executive director of the NFL Players Association. He was also named one of the "80 Greatest Redskins" and inducted into the Washington Ring of Fame.

Despite never being named to the Pro Bowl or winning any prestigious awards during his playing career, Owens represented durability and toughness in the secondary during the 1970s and will be sorely missed.

Several people took to social media to offer their condolences, including general manager Martin Mayhew.

"Rest in power Brig Owens," Mayhew tweeted. "One of the great players in Washington history, and a great man off the field. Thoughts with his family."