Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers; Commanders Fire Sale Next?

The Carolina Panthers set the NFL world on fire Thursday evening when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four future draft picks. The deal came just three days after the team dealt Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, officially kicking off a fire sale before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

With just over a week away until the deadline, questions arise as to who will be next on the trade block ... and it's possible the Washington Commanders could be active sellers on the market.

With a 2-4 record going into the weekend, the Commanders' season is slipping away from them. The team has lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz for 4-6 weeks and defensive end Chase Young has yet to see the field this season with no set timetable to return.

There are players like defensive tackle Daron Payne and running back Antonio Gibson who could be intriguing for other teams, but Washington isn't likely to be a major seller.

It may be blind faith, but Washington's front office believes in the team on the field, even with injuries plaguing the team. However, with two games left until the trade deadline, a lot can change and the results over the next couple of games could determine whether the Commanders make a move or stand pat.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.