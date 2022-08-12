Skip to main content

Commanders vs. Panthers Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

Saturday will be the first time Washington's quarterback and rookies take the field in NFL game action.

Are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Washington Commanders face the Carolina Panthers in week one NFL preseason action from FedEx Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Commanders squad looks a little different than last season, as Buffalo tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

With a healthy offense, Washington has high expectations going into the new season. The Commanders also feel as if they've upgraded at quarterback with former Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz now in the huddle. 

Saturday will be the first time Wentz takes the field. Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Wentz will play in the team's preseason opener, giving fans their first real look at the Commanders' new quarterback. Following February's rebrand, week one will also mark the first time Washington plays a game as the 'Commanders'.

Washington released its depth chart for the game, with rookie Jahan Dotson starting alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Dotson is expected to be the team's starting slot receiver, and based on what he has shown in training camp, the team is very confident in the 16th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (0-0) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-0)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders QB Sam Howell: Best Late-Round Rookie?

The Washington Commanders fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft is generating hype through training camp.

By Arnav Sharma17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Jahan Dotson
Play

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson 'Progressing Very Well' in Camp

Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
19 hours ago
James Smith-Williams
Play

Commanders DE James Smith-Williams 'Really Excited' For Upcoming Season

Smith-Williams is entering his third NFL season.

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
19 hours ago

ODDS: Washington is 2.5-point favorites over Carolina.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

TV]: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

THE FINAL WORD:  "Now that I got my feet under me, I feel very confident going into this second year. So I'm excited about it," Right tackle Sam Cosmi said. "I think it's a big leap for sure.”

"Carson's a stud when it comes to being back there, he has a really good cannon and can move," Cosmi continued. "It's different play, the guys play differently, but you get adjusted to it, and having him back there has been great.”

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders QB Sam Howell: Best Late-Round Rookie?

By Arnav Sharma17 hours ago
Jahan Dotson
News

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson 'Progressing Very Well' in Camp

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
James Smith-Williams
News

Commanders DE James Smith-Williams 'Really Excited' For Upcoming Season

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Jeff Zgonina, Washington Commanders, Defensive Line Coach
News

Why Commanders Chose Coach Jeff Zgonina Over Sam Mills

By David HarrisonAug 11, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
mclaurin wentz
News

'Work In Progress': Commanders QB Carson Wentz, WR Terry McLaurin Building Chemistry

By Arnav SharmaAug 10, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
Antwaan Randle El
News

Pair of Former Washington Players Featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

By Washington Football StaffAug 10, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Jeff Zgonina
News

Meet Jeff Zgonina, New Commanders DL Coach

By Ethan HurwitzAug 10, 2022 9:20 AM EDT
USATSI_18341788
News

Inside or Out, Benjamin St-Juste Still Finding Footing in Commanders Defense

By Cole ThompsonAug 10, 2022 7:00 AM EDT