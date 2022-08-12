Commanders vs. Panthers Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

Are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Washington Commanders face the Carolina Panthers in week one NFL preseason action from FedEx Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Commanders squad looks a little different than last season, as Buffalo tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

With a healthy offense, Washington has high expectations going into the new season. The Commanders also feel as if they've upgraded at quarterback with former Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz now in the huddle.

Saturday will be the first time Wentz takes the field. Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Wentz will play in the team's preseason opener, giving fans their first real look at the Commanders' new quarterback. Following February's rebrand, week one will also mark the first time Washington plays a game as the 'Commanders'.

Washington released its depth chart for the game, with rookie Jahan Dotson starting alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Dotson is expected to be the team's starting slot receiver, and based on what he has shown in training camp, the team is very confident in the 16th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (0-0) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-0)

ODDS: Washington is 2.5-point favorites over Carolina.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST



LOCATION: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

TV]: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

THE FINAL WORD: "Now that I got my feet under me, I feel very confident going into this second year. So I'm excited about it," Right tackle Sam Cosmi said. "I think it's a big leap for sure.”

"Carson's a stud when it comes to being back there, he has a really good cannon and can move," Cosmi continued. "It's different play, the guys play differently, but you get adjusted to it, and having him back there has been great.”